ENTERTAINMENT
BBNaija 2022: My two girlfriends know each other – Hermes
Big Brother Naija season seven housemate, Hermes, has revealed that he is in a relationship with two women.
Hermes made this known during his introduction on Sunday.
He told housemates that the two women knew each other.
According to him, the relationship is more of a partnership.
”I am not single, my relationship is a complicated issue. I am in a partnership-relationship with two queens,” he said.
His revelation gave him a standing ovation from the housemates who were amazed.
Hermes was among the 13 housemates that entered the Level Up house on Sunday, the second day of the season seven launch.
ENTERTAINMENT
BBNaija 2022: I’m a stripper – Housemate, Chichi
Big Brother Naija season seven housemate, Chichi, has opened up on her profession.
Chichi, who hails from Edo State, but born and bred in Anambra State, said she is a stripper.
She first said this on stage when asked by the show host, Ebuka Obi Uchendu what she has to offer to the house, then repeated it while introducing herself to fellow housemates.
She was among the 13 housemates that entered the Level Up house on Sunday, being the second day of season seven launch.
“I’m an exotic dancer,” she told the crowd, adding, “people see exotic dance as the worst thing to do.”
“I’m an exotic dancer. I know you already know what exotic dancing means …I don’t go from one strip club to another. I have a particular one.
“I hate judgemental people. No one has the right to judge me. Who are you to judge me? I hate people who judge others,” she said.
ENTERTAINMENT
Kid Rock cancels show, audience trashes venue
Kid Rock was forced to take a break from playing “All Summer Long” and some of his fans were more than peeved.
The singer was forced to cancel a show at The North Dakota State Fair, which caused waiting fans to riot, reports TMZ.
The “Bawitdaba” warbler was set to perform at the fair on Friday night, but a storm brewing on the outskirts of town kept it delayed. Kid Rock was supposed to take the stage around 9:30 pm following a performance by his opening act, Night Ranger.
But by 11 o’clock, an officer from the Ward County Sheriff’s Department walked up to the mic and announced that the concert was canceled. Unsurprisingly, the 18,000 -strong audience was not pleased and began to trash the joint.
Beer cans were tossed and one man climbed on the stage before security tackled him, while another unruly fan was handcuffed and led away by police.
The North Dakota State Fair wrote on their Facebook page, that the show was canceled due to “safety concerns of the high winds, lightning, and severe weather in the area” and offered concert goers refunds.
“SO PI–ED OFF we could not play for a sold out crowd tonight in Minot, ND (because of high winds),” the Michigan-born rocker later tweeted. “I know it sucks but none of us can control mother nature. Please be safe leaving and take care of each other.”
In the last few years, the “Redneck Paradise” singer has made headlines for his support of Donald Trump, use of gay profanities and a boozy rant against Oprah Winfrey.
Rock is such a fan of the former President that he kicked off his current national tour with a video introduction from Trump.
ENTERTAINMENT
Ricky Martin performs for the first time after incest case is dismissed
Ricky Martin hit the stage at the Hollywood Bowl Friday night in his first public appearance since claims that they had an incestuous relationship with his nephew were dismissed in court.
“Are you really having a good time,” Martin, 50, asked the crowd before performing with the L.A. Philharmonic Orchestra, as per TMZ.
“All I want is for you to forget all your issues tonight and just focus on love and light and let’s just have a good time. Are you ready Los Angeles to have a good time?”
The “Livin’ La Vida Loca” singer then proceeded to give the crowd a show without mention of the controversial court case.
Martin’s 21-year-old nephew Dennis Yadiel Sanchez — who is the son of Ricky’s half-sister Vanessa Martin — previously alleged that he and the “She Bangs” singer were in a seven-month relationship, and that the artist stalked him after they broke up, leading him to file a restraining order.
Martin later addressed the “devastating” case himself, sharing, “Thank God these claims were proven to be false, but I’m going to tell you the truth, it has been so painful and devastating for me, for my family for my friends. I don’t wish this upon anybody.
“I wish him the best and I wish he finds the help so he can start a new life filled with love and truth and joy and he doesn’t hurt anybody else,” Martin added.
Latest News
- Naked and Afraid’ star Melanie Rauscher dead at 35
- Elon Musk says he hasn’t ‘had sex in ages, denies affair with Google co-founder, Sergey Brin’s wife
- Jennifer Lopez celebrates 53rd birthday in Paris with Ben Affleck
- ASUU strike: Varsity unions back NLC pro-lecturers’ protest
- Fashola faults Tinubu, Atiku over verbal war
Trending
-
CELEBRITIES4 hours ago
Elon Musk says he hasn’t ‘had sex in ages, denies affair with Google co-founder, Sergey Brin’s wife
-
NEWS1 day ago
Yabatech graduating student dies after falling off car during sign-out celebration
-
ENTERTAINMENT1 day ago
Ricky Martin performs for the first time after incest case is dismissed
-
SPORTS1 day ago
Xavi reveals two reasons why De Jong may leave Barcelona
-
CELEBRITIES1 day ago
Ben Affleck nods off during cruise following Vegas wedding and Paris honeymoon
-
NEWS8 hours ago
Intrigues as Northern lawmakers plot to impeach House of Reps Speaker, Gbajabiamila over controversial Water Resources Bill
-
ENTERTAINMENT1 day ago
Kid Rock cancels show, audience trashes venue
-
NEWS2 days ago
Terrorists vow to abduct Buhari, El-Rufai, flog abducted passengers