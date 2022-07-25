BBNaija 2022: Eloswag emerges first Head of House

Adele is back!

The “Easy on Me” singer announced the new dates for her Las Vegas residency at Caesars Palace on Monday after postponing her “Weekends with Adele” performances.

Adele’s residency will kick off on Nov. 18, according to a press release, and eight new shows have been added to the lineup of 24 rescheduled performances.

“Words can’t explain how ecstatic I am to finally be able to announce these rescheduled shows. I truly was heartbroken to have to cancel them,” the Grammy winner, 34, wrote on Instagram.

“But after what feels like an eternity of figuring out logistics for the show that I really want to deliver, and knowing it can happen, I’m more excited than ever!”

Adele continued, “Now I know for some of you it was a horrible decision on my part, and I will always be sorry for that, but I promise you it was the right one.”

She also shared that she was most looking forward to being in “such an intimate space” every week with her fans.

“I’m going to give you the absolute best of me,” she promised. “Thank you for your patience, I love you ♥️ Adele.”

Fans quickly took to the comments section of Adele’s post to verbalize their elation at the new tour dates, writing things like, “YESSSSSS FINALLYYYYY……..😩😭❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️,” “YESSSSS QUEEN!!!! I’M SO PROUD OF YOU ♥️,” and “Omfg I need to be there.”

The residency will run until March 25, 2023. There are a select number of tickets available for the 32 performances. Priority will be given to fans who previously held tickets for the original show dates or registered and were waitlisted.

The shows were initially scheduled to begin Friday, Jan. 21, and run through mid-April but were canceled earlier this year due to COVID-19 delays. In a tearful Instagram post, Adele spoke to fans about the delay and gave a blubbering apology.

“I’m so sorry, but my show ain’t ready. We’ve tried absolutely everything we can to put it together in time and for it to be good enough for you, but we’ve been absolutely destroyed by delivery delays and COVID,” she said at the time.

“Half my crew and team are [ill] with COVID and still are, and it’s been impossible to finish the show. I’m gutted — I’m sorry it’s so last minute, we’ve been awake for over 30 hours trying to figure it out and we’ve run out of time. I’m so upset and I’m really embarrassed and so sorry to everyone that traveled to get [to the show]. I’m really, really sorry.”

She added, “We’re going to reschedule all of the dates, we’re on it right now. And I’m gonna finish my show and get it to where it’s supposed to be. We’ve been up against so much and it just ain’t ready. I’m really sorry.”

Fans who previously purchased tickets should be on the lookout for an email invitation from Ticketmaster on Wednesday, Aug. 3, with more information.