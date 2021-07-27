ENTERTAINMENT
BBNaija 2021: Peace emerges first Head of House in Season 6
Peace has emerged as the first Head of House (HoH) in the ongoing Big Brother Naija, BBNaija, ‘Shine Ya Eye’.
She only entered the reality show officially on Sunday, along with 10 other female housemates.
Peace was the second lady to enter the house after Angel. The 26-year-old Rivers indigene is a former TV presenter.
She has picked Yousef as her Deputy Head of House.
Emerging HoH comes with privileges such as stay in the HoH lounge and immunity from eviction.
ENTERTAINMENT
Tonto Dikeh returns to Nollywood scene
Nigerian actress Tonto Dikeh has returned to Nollywood after nearly 4-year hiatus.
The actress is currently on the set of ‘Beggars Children’ alongside Angela Okorie and Doris Ogala.
The is movie produced by Benedict Jonshon and directed by legendary home video filmmaker Tchidi Chikere.
Dikeh recently shared BTS photos from the ongoing production in Abuja.
Dikeh also shared some BTS photos to announce her return after nearly four years of the scene.
Dikeh last starred in Pascal Amanfo’s 2017 movie ‘Celebrity Marriage’.
ENTERTAINMENT
2face, Blackface reunite as ‘Plantashun Boiz’ perform at Sound Sultan’s memorial
Nigerian Music legend, Innocent ‘2Face’ Idibia has put aside his long term beef with Blackface.
Recall that 2face, Blackface and Faze were members of a music group ‘Plantashion Boiz’ before their split.
After their split, Blackface repeatedly accused 2baba of stealing his song, insisting he wrote African Queen.
He also accused the ‘African Queen’ crooner of being gay, alleging that 2face engaged in same-sex intercourse as a sacrifice for his success.
However, it seems the long term beef ended on Sunday night as they performed one of their hit songs in honour of late Sound Sultan.
Recall that Sound Sultan was confirmed dead on Sunday, 11th of July after battling with cancer.
Some artists on Sunday night paid tribute to the legend as they performed at ‘A Night of Tribute’ organized in respect of the ‘Jagbajantis crooner’.
ENTERTAINMENT
Erica and Laycon shock fans as they reconcile hours to start of BBNaija season 6
Former BBNaija housemates, Laycon and Erica have settled their differences.
After a long feud, Erica and Laycon, former Big Brother Naija housemates, have reconnected to become good friends.
This happens less than 24 hours before Big Brother Naija season 6 premieres on July 24, 2021.
On their Instagram stories, both ex-housemates posted a video of themselves yelling each other’s names with the caption “we are okay.”
Erica stated that she will not reconcile with Laycon during the just concluded BBNaija reunion show, and that she regretted and felt foolish for interacting with him.
Erica and Laycon were really good friends during their stay at Big Brother’s house until their relationship worsened.
