It is a winning time for Big Brother Naija 2018 winner Miracle Ikechukwu Igbokwe as he becomes licensed to fly a jet.

The reality star, who withdrew from the spotlight to follow his ambition and dream of becoming a pilot, in an Instagram and Twitter post, revealed that he has become licensed to fly a Gulfstream Jet. The reality star went on to share photos of his certificate.

Miracle graduated from Aviation school last year and was certified a pilot licensed by the US Aviation Authorities.

In 2023, the Season 3 winner revealed that he had finished his Flight Instructor exam.

The reality star and pilot shared the good news on his Instagram page as he rejoiced over his new feat stating that he can finally play GTA in peace. Sharing a screenshot of his test report, the BBN winner came out with flying colors at his Flight Instructor Instrument Airplane exam.

Recall that in mid-2022, Miracle made a grand return to social media after 3 years of absence.

The reality star who had stayed away from social media and all social scenes after leaving the reality show gave a second thought to the world of social media. He had shared several photos of him and his mother, which left many relieved that all was well with him.