BBC cancels Football Focus as chaos over Gary Lineker row continues

The BBC has cancelled Football Focus as the chaos over the decision to stand Gary Lineker down from his Match of the Day presenting duties intensifies.

Saturday night’s flagship highlights show is still slated to go ahead, albeit without a presenter, pundits and several regular commentators after Lineker was told to step back from hosting the BBC show.

Ian Wright and Alan Shearer also walked out in “solidarity” with Lineker, 62, who had compared the Government’s language around its small boats crackdown to that of 1930s Germany in a tweet.

The BBC announced yesterday they had asked Lineker to step down while they worked out the row.

The move left Lineker stunned. A source said: “This has been a tumultuous 24 hours. Gary is in shock and had no idea this was coming.

“He wanted to go on air, make no bones about it, this was not his decision.

“Privately, everyone at the Beeb is in meltdown too. They genuinely don’t know how they will get a show out because no one wants to touch it.

More to follow…