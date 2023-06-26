Bayero Univeristy increases school fees

Bayero University Kano (BUK) has announced increment of school fees for undergraduate and postgraduate students of the school.

This is coming as the country approved Students’ Loan Bill that will give chance for the students to borrow money for their education and pay back two years after service.

In a Special Bulletin signed by the acting Registrar of the school, Amina Umar Abdullahi, the management said the increment followed approval by the Senate Committee of the University during their 405th meeting on Monday.

It said the increment affects central registration, administrative charges and Hostel maintenance charges for undergraduate and postgraduate students.

According to the new school fees, students from Faculty of Clinical Sciences (MBBS) and Dentistry will pay higher in the undergraduate category with N160, 000 as fees for returning students and N170, 000 for the fresh students of the faculties while students of Nursing would now pay N220,500 (fresh) and N197,500 (returning) and all students of education courses will pay between N137,500 and N138,500 for fresh students while returning students will pay between N132,500 and N138,500 depending on their course.

The least in the category is students from faculties of Arts and Islamic studies, Law, Management Sciences and, Social Sciences who will pay N97, 000 as returning while fresh students will pay N105, 000. Students from faculties of Computer Science, Communications, Earth and Environmental Sciences will also pay N100, 000 as returning while fresh students will pay N110, 000 respectively.

It also said that the Inter-university transfers will cost N150, 000 while the form for the transfer is now N20,000. Also certificate is now N12, 000 for undergraduate, the postgraduate will pay N 20, 000 and N25, 000 for MSC and PhD respectively.

Similarly, undergraduate students will pay N37, 590 for hostels without bed and mattress, while female will pay N80,090 with mattress and bed and male students will pay N57,590 for accommodation with mattress and bed.