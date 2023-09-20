Wednesday, September 20, 2023
Bayern Munich vs Manchester United, Champions League: When And Where To Watch Live Telecast, Live Streaming

Bayern Munich vs Manchester United, Champions League: When And Where To Watch Live Telecast, Live Streaming

Bayern Munich will be squaring off against Manchester United in the first Group A match of the Champions League on Thursday. Notably, the Munich have never lost any of the last 11 home games in the Champions League against the United. Since 2003, Bayern Munich have qualified for the knockout stage in all the 19 appearances in the competition. On the other hand, the United have been eliminated in the group stage in two of their six campaigns, ever-since the retirement of Alex Ferguson.

When will the Bayern Munich vs Manchester United, Champions League match be played?

The Bayern Munich vs Manchester United, Champions League match will be played on Thursday, September 21.

Where will the Bayern Munich vs Manchester United, Champions League match be played?

The Bayern Munich vs Manchester United, Champions League match will be played at Allianz Arena, Munich.

What time will the Bayern Munich vs Manchester United, Champions League match start?

The Bayern Munich vs Manchester United, Champions League match will start at 12:30 AM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Bayern Munich vs Manchester United, Champions League match?

The Bayern Munich vs Manchester United, Champions League match will be broadcast on the Sony Sports Network.

Where to follow the live streaming of the Bayern Munich vs Manchester United, Champions League match?

The Bayern Munich vs Manchester United, Champions League match will be streamed live on SonyLiv App and Website and the Jio TV App.

(All telecast vs streaming timings are as per the information received from the host broadcasters)

