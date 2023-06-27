Bayern Munich submit €70m transfer offer for Tottenham’s Harry Kane

Bayern Munich have submitted a formal offer for Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane.

The Bundesliga champions’ bid for the England captain is €70million plus add-ons.

The 29-year-old has a year remaining on his current contract with the Premier League club.

Bayern, under the stewardship of former Chelsea head coach Thomas Tuchel, are in the market for a new forward this summer with Kane high on their list of priorities.

Kane has been a Manchester United target since Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was manager and current boss Erik ten Hag is also a known admirer.

Manchester City previously explored the possibility of signing him two years ago before going on to complete a deal for Erling Haaland the following summer.