SPORTS
Bayern Munich pick Liverpool’s Sadio Mane as Lewandowski’s replacement
German Bundesliga champions, Bayern Munich have identified Liverpool’s Sadio Mane, as the replacement for departing Robert Lewandowski.
The Germans have shown interest in signing the Senegalese as a replacement for Lewandowski.
The 30-year-old Africa Cup of Nations winner is out of contract in June 2023 and Liverpool have been unable to convince him to sign a new deal despite the club’s best efforts.
Lewandowski has told Bayern Munich his intention to leave and is heading to Barcelona and the Bundesliga giants are now looking for a new striker this summer.
And, according to Bild, Mane has emerged as a top target for the Bundesliga side.
Since joining Jurgen Klopp’s side from Southampton in 2016, the Senegalese has emerged as one of Europe’s top forwards.
In 267 appearances for the Merseyside giants, he has scored 119 goals.
SPORTS
Details of Jose Peseiro’s contract as new Super Eagles head coach revealed
The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), on Sunday, confirmed Jose Peseiro as the new head coach of the national team.
However, according to OwnGoalNigeria, Peseiro has been handed only a one-year contract to take charge of the Super Eagles.
The 12-month deal is subject to renewal based on performance-related clauses.
It is understood the NFF has given Peseiro a short-term contract, because of their legal battle on payments with former Nigeria coach, Gernot Rohr.
FIFA has already ordered the federation to pay Rohr the sum of $380,000 as compensation for breach of contract.
Peseiro’s first matches in charge will be the friendlies against Ecuador and Mexico in the US.
The games will be followed by the qualifiers for next year’s Africa Cup of Nations.
SPORTS
EPL: We’ll give our lives to be champions of England — Guardiola warns Aston Villa
Manchester City manager, Pep Guardiola has warned Aston Villa that his team will give their lives to become England champions this weekend.
Guardiola gave the warning after Man City played a 2-2 draw against West Ham United on Sunday.
Guardiola’s men are currently four points clear of Liverpool, who can narrow the gap to one point when they face Southampton on Tuesday.
Man City will host Aston Villa and Liverpool will host Wolves on the final day of the campaign this weekend.
“Our stadium will be sold out, we will give them our lives and they will give theirs, all together,” Guardiola said at his post-match press conference after Man City’s draw with West Ham.
“To do it is an incredible privilege, after many years.
“To have our chance with our people, to win one game to be champions. I’m looking forward to it.”
SPORTS
EPL: Arsenal’s first summer signing, Marquinhos heading to London
Brazilian winger, Marquinhos has signed a five-year contract with Arsenal which runs until 2027.
Marquinhos was left out of his current club, Sao Paulo’s squad on Sunday as they sealed a 2-1 victory over Cuiaba.
Sao Paulo and Arsenal agreed a £3 million deal earlier this week after the 19-year-old winger turned down multiple contract renewal offers.
The winger initially signed a five-year contract with the Brazilian club in 2019, but world football governing body FIFA ruled that the contract was only valid for three years under normal regulations for players signing their first professional deal.
And ace football journalist, Fabrizio Romano, reports that Mikel Arteta’s side signed the winger on a five-year contract with the Gunners which runs until 2027.
The Brazilian, according to the report, is viewed as a developmental signing who will make a gradual progression to the Gunners’ first team.
Marquinhos made his first-team debut against Flamengo last July and has gone on to score four goals and register three assists in 40 senior appearances for Sao Paulo.
He has also played three times for Brazil’s Under-17s.
