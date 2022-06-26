SPORTS
Bayern Munich give Barcelona one condition to sell Lewandowski
Bayern Munich wants at least €60m (£52m) if they are to sell striker Robert Lewandowski to Barcelona, Sky Sports reports.
Earlier this week, Barcelona made a €40m (£34.4m) offer to sign Lewandowski but Bayern insisted the Poland international was not for sale, even though he has only a year left on his contract.
Lewandowski had last month told Bayern he wants to leave the club this summer and would not extend his contract beyond the end of the 2022/23 season.
The 33-year-old would like to move to Barcelona this summer rather than wait to become a free agent.
Meanwhile, Oliver Kahn, Bayern Munich’s chief executive, had since revealed that the 2021 FIFA World Best player would not be leaving the Allianz Arena this summer.
“We would be stupid to sell a player who scores 30 to 40 goals per season,” Kahn said.
“He has a contract until June 2023 and we will definitely have him with us for another season.”
SPORTS
Boehly set to sign two Man City players for Chelsea
Chelsea are in talks with Manchester City over a move for both Raheem Sterling and Nathan Ake, the UK Telegraph reports.
Sterling is the Blues’ top priority this summer, with Thomas Tuchel eager for the club to sign the England international.
Although Tuchel wants to bolster his attack, he is also looking to bring in defenders following the exits of Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen.
Chelsea have now turned to their former defender Ake as part of their summer rebuild.
Ake made his Chelsea debut back in 2012 and made 17 senior appearances for the club.
In 2017, he joined Bournemouth in a £20million deal having impressed on loan the previous season.
Following Bournemouth’s relegation in 2020, the Dutchman joined City in a deal worth £40million.
It is believed Chelsea co-owner Todd Boehly contacted City on Monday to discuss their valuation of both Sterling and Ake with the Blues keen to sign both players.
SPORTS
Christian Eriksen finally picks his next club as PSG rejects Juventus’ bid for Argentina star
Brentford midfielder, Christian Eriksen has chosen Manchester United over other suitors who have shown interest in him.
According to the Mirror, Eriksen has chosen United as his next club.
The Denmark international was said to be contemplating offers from both Manchester United, Brentford, Everton and Tottenham.
But he is said to have finally settled on Erik ten Hag’s team.
Meanwhile, Juventus bid for Paris Saints’s Paredes has been rejected, according to transfer journalist, Ekrem Konur.
The Old Lady’s latest offer for Leandro Paredes was rejected by PSG as the French champions hope to get 25m euros for the Argentine.
Juventus have only offered just 13m euros.
SPORTS
EPL: Barcelona demand one Man Utd player to approve De Jong transfer
Barcelona are trying to include Manchester United’s Harry Maguire in the deal for Frenkie de Jong, the UK Sun reports.
United and Barcelona remain locked in negotiations for de Jong, with Erik ten Hag making the midfielder his top transfer target this summer.
However, Barca have asked for Maguire to be part of the deal.
United, however, rejected that request with the club and are now close to agreeing on a straight cash deal worth £69million.
A number of defenders have been given the green light to leave Old Trafford this summer including Eric Bailly, Phil Jones, Axel Tuanzebe and Aaron Wan-Bissaka.
But Ten Hag is not willing to let Maguire leave.
Maguire arrived at United for £80m in 2019 and was named captain after just six months at the club.
Latest News
- Court grants embattled Rivers Rep, Dagogo, bail after 62 days
- BREAKING: Court dismisses fresh bail application for Nnamdi Kanu
- ‘Law & Order’ actress Mary Mara dead at 61 after drowning in NY river
- Bam Margera found after second rehab escape, headed to new facility
- Nnamdi Kanu arrives court ahead of bail application hearing
Trending
-
NEWS2 days ago
Kendall Jenner basks in the sun completely nude amid Devin Booker split
-
NEWS2 days ago
Tanko Muhammad set to resign as CJN
-
NEWS2 days ago
Terrorists take over Kaduna community, ban political activities
-
NEWS2 days ago
2023 presidency: Tinubu jets out to France
-
SPORTS2 days ago
EPL: Barcelona demand one Man Utd player to approve De Jong transfer
-
SPORTS23 hours ago
Boehly set to sign two Man City players for Chelsea
-
BUSINESS2 days ago
U.S. Treasury yields start the week higher as traders assess rate hikes, recession risk
-
CELEBRITIES23 hours ago
ChaCha Eke’s marriage crashes, says she doesn’t want to die or go missing