Bayern Munich ‘contact’ Zinedine Zidane over manager job

Zinedine Zidane is in talks with Bayern Munich over becoming their next manager, Marca reports.

The Bundesliga giants are seeking their next head coach, with Thomas Tuchel to step down at the end of the season.

Bayern are now eyeing Zidane, after they were turned down by Bayer Leverkusen’s Xabi Alonso.

Alonso, who also snubbed Liverpool, has said he wants to remain with the newly-crowned champions beyond this summer.

Zidane has not coached since the end of 2020/21, when he was managing Real Madrid.

But he recently revealed that he wants to return to the bench.