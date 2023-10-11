Bayelsa guber election: Sylva remains our candidate – APC

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has said that it plans to go ahead with the October 14 campaign launch for the November 11 Bayelsa governorship election, in spite of the disqualification of its candidate, Chief Timipre Sylva.

Justice Donatus Okorowo of the Federal High Court, Abuja, in a judgement delivered on Monday, disqualified Sylva from featuring in the forthcoming gubernatorial polls.

Okorowo ruled that Sylva, having been sworn in twice and ruled for five years as governor of Bayelsa, would breach the 1999 Constitution as amended if allowed to contest again.

But APC, in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Felix Morka, said Sylva remains the party’s candidate.

“We wish to state categorically that Chief Timipre Sylva is and remains the Bayelsa governorship candidate of our great party in the Nov. 11, 2023, governorship election.

“Our party and its candidate have duly instructed the legal team to appeal the said decision of the Federal High Court diligently and expeditiously.

“We urge our teeming members, supporters, and residents of Bayelsa to remain calm and await the outcome of the appeal, and we remain confident that we shall prevail,” he said.

Morka said that with nothing to offer the Bayelsa electorate, after its poor performance as the ruling party, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) had since resorted to mercenary lawsuits.

He added that the PDP had also resorted to underhand dealings and antics to distract and create confusion among the people of the state.