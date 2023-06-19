The Bauchi State government has suspended the Rector of Abubakar Tatari Ali Polytechnic, Alhaji Adamu Saidu, Head of Exams and Records, Kabir Inuwa Bakoro and other top officials after SaharaReporters reported how the school contradicted itself in the confirmation of Bala Rabilu Kashure’s diploma certificate, SaharaReporters learnt.

SaharaReporters on Saturday reported that the polytechnic contradicted itself in the confirmation of the diploma certificate of Kashure, a House of Representatives member representing Jama’Are/Itas Gadau Federal Constituency in Bauchi State.

A source in the school had told SaharaReporters that Kashure, a member of the All Progressives Congress (APC), had been accused of certificate forgery by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the state.

The source said that the PDP in the state dragged Kashure to court over the alleged forgery of his diploma certificate which he claimed to have obtained from the defunct College of Administrative Studies (CAS), now Abubakar Tatari Ali Polytechnic.

According to him, he was in the Department of Public Administration and the programme was between 2000 and 2002.

According to the source, upon a request by the PDP counsel to the school to verify Kashure’s certificate, the school in the first response on March 23, 2023, in a letter signed by the Head of Exams and Records, Kabir Inuwa Bakaro, said, “Records available with the polytechnic therein do not have Bala Rabilu Kashure a graduate of Diploma in Public Administration in the year 2002.”

However, the school in another verification letter on April 17, 2023, which was signed by the Head of Exams and Records, Kabir Inuwa Bakaro, stated that Kashure with Reg. No. 2000/2103 was a student of the polytechnic from 2000-2002.

On Monday, SaharaReporters learnt that following the report on the school’s contradiction in verifying the lawmaker’s diploma certificate, the rector, the head of exams and records and some other management officials of the institution have been suspended.