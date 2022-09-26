Bauchi male students protest separation from their female mates in secondary schools

Male Secondary School Students on Monday protested against the new separate school education system introduced in the state by the State Government through the Ministry of Education.

The students who came out from most of the Secretary Schools within the Bauchi metropolis disrupted commercial activities as they matched along major streets to the Emir’s Palace and the headquarters of the Ministry to demonstrate their grievance.

The students carried placards with various inscriptions against the new education system which they strongly condemned stating that it is retrogressive to education in the 21 century.

Some of them who spoke to Journalists said that the new system will make the students lag behind in the area of social interaction as well as portray them as unmatured people.

The protesting students also berated the Education Ministry for not carrying them along while taking the decision stressing that they too have a say in the making decisions that affect them.

They are therefore appealing to the State Governor, Sen Bala Mohammed Abdulkadir to look into the development and rescind the decision and revert to the old Co-educational system which they said is promoting social interaction.

Recall that the State Commissioner for Education, Dr Aliyu Usman Tilde announced that the State government had taken the decision to separate male and female students in all secondary schools in the state.

While addressing Journalists after a State Executive Council (SEC) meeting held at the Government House recently, noted that it would only be executed whenever and wherever it was possible.

Just last week, the Ministry published the male and female students in secondary schools across the state while academic activities for the 2022/2023 session resumed on Monday, 26th September 2022.

He had also said that Private schools too have been advised to look into the possibility of separating the male from the female students, though the private school owners are yet to respond to the situation.