Bauchi governor, Bala Mohammed moves to reclaim governorship ticket after Losing presidential bid
Bauchi State governor, Senator Bala Mohammed, who lost out at the presidential primary of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) held at the weekend in Abuja has returned to secure his ticket for a second term of office.
It was gathered that the governor, who despite not participating in the governorship primaries, is still the candidate of the party for the 2023 general elections.
The party’s governorship ticket was won by a former secretary to Bauchi State government, Barrister Ibrahim Kassim.
He was the sole aspirant for the governorship seat during the primaries held by the party in the state.
Barrister Kassim was declared the winner by the Returning Officer, Hassan Grema, who said the aspirant scored 655 votes out of 656 as one vote was declared invalid.
However, the name and picture of Governor Mohammed appeared on the primary election ballot paper which made people curious.
Responding to enquiries by journalists over the issue immediately after the primaries, the state PDP chairman, Alhaji Hamza Koshe Akuyam, was quoted as saying “No, he (Mohammed) didn’t buy the form. It was a printing error that his name appeared on the ballot.”
A source said there was an inside arrangement for Governor Mohammed to contest for his second term as plan ‘B’ in the event he lost at the presidential primaries which have already come to pass.
The source said, “It all depends on what the people of Bauchi State decide. He contested for the presidential ticket based on their calls and that of other Nigerians. It is also for them to decide what he does next.
When told that the party has already conducted its governorship primaries which the governor did not participate in, the source said, “that notwithstanding, whatever the people decide will be done.”
He added, “The governor is somebody who answers the calls of his people. Only God knows what will happen tomorrow. Yes, we have a candidate. Who knows what will happen tomorrow? It is only Allah that knows.”
“I am telling you, both the person who was chosen by the people of Bauchi State and Bala Mohammed who went for the presidential ticket, nobody knows what will happen tomorrow. Their fate lay in what the people decide. You will see what will happen subsequently.”
When asked to be precise on whether the governor is going for his second term, the source said, “Yes, that is it. You know the presidential contest was an experience. Just like going on a voyage.”
Another source close to the governor, who also spoke to our reporter on phone on Sunday, confirmed that the governor would be going for a second term.
“You know, the person holding the ticket is only holding forte for him ‘on trust’. So, he will definitely get the ticket and will contest for second term,” he said.
Alleged N2.9bn Fraud: Ex-Imo gov, Okorocha arraigned in court
The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, has brought the former governor of Imo state, Senator Rochas Okorocha before the Federal High Court in Abuja for his planned arraignment on a 17-count money laundering charge.
It will be recalled that operatives of the anti-graft agency had last Tuesday, May 24, arrested Okorocha at his Abuja residence, in an operation that lasted over seven hours.
The arrest followed alleged refusal by the former governor to make himself available for trial.
EFCC accused him of deliberately evading service of the charge on him.
Okorocha, who piloted the affairs of Imo state from 2011 to 2019, was charged before the court following his alleged complicity in a N2.9 billion fraud.
He was charged alongside a chieftain of the All Progressive, APC, Anyim Nyerere Chinenye, and five companies — Naphtali International Limited, Perfect Finish Multi Projects Limited, Consolid Projects Consulting Limited, Pramif International Limited, and Legend World Concepts Limited.
EFCC alleged that the defendants conspired and diverted public funds into private accounts for their personal use.
According to the anti-graft agency, the defendants committed the alleged offence between October 2014 and February 2016.
It alleged that the defendants sequentially siphoned funds from the Imo State Government House account and Imo State Joint Local Government Project account, and diverted same into accounts of private firms.
Okorocha, who is currently the Senator representing Imo West, had earlier declared his intention to contest for presidency in the 2023 general elections.
The court had on May 27, rejected an application the former governor filed to be released on bail pending his arraignment.
Four killed, residents robbed in Lagos cult war
No fewer than four persons were killed in the Ebute Metta area of Lagos State after rival cults clashed in a supremacy battle.
The fight, which lasted for three days, was said to be between the Kogbagidi Boys and Willoughby Boys.
It was gathered that the two groups have been at loggerhead, leading to constant clashes in the recent past.
The Kogbadigi Boys are led by one Tunde, aka Omo Aiye, while the Willoughby Boys are led by one Ase.
It was gathered that during the clash, the cultists looted shops and dispossessed residents of their valuables during the incident.
The Lagos State Police Public Relations Officer, Benjamin Hundeyin, said policemen and patrol vehicles had been deployed in the area.
Asked the number of casualties, the PPRO said, “The police are still investigating the matter and when we have the facts, they will be made known to members of the public.”
In recent times, cultism has assumed a new dimension as cult members use supremacy battles to unleash terror on members of the public.
The Lagos State House of Assembly passed the Unlawful Societies and Cultism (Prohibition) Bill 2020 into law in order to curb cult activities in the state.
NECO extends 2022 registrations to June 20
The National Examinations Council on Sunday announced that it has “extended the Registration period of the 2022 Senior School Certificate Examination for school-based candidates to midnight of Monday 20th June 2022”.
The examination agency made this known in a statement on Monday.
The registration period was initially scheduled to close on Monday 30th May 2022.
“State Ministries of Education, Principals, Commandants, and all stakeholders are enjoined to note that there would be no further extension after that.
“The 2022 NECO Senior School Certificate Examination will commence on 27th June 2022, and end on Friday 12th August 2022.
“Candidates are to be examined in 76 subjects during the examination,” the examination body noted.
