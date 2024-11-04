Bauchi farmers decry rising theft of produce as harvest season begins

As the harvest season begins in Misau Local Government Area of Bauchi State, farmers have vented their frustration over a surge in crop theft by individuals posing as scavengers.

The Sarkin Noman Misau, Alhaji Umar Abdu, in an interview revealed that he has been receiving complaints from farmers reporting the theft of their crops by youths, who claim to be collecting leftover harvest remnants, known locally as “Yankale” in Hausa.

Alhaji Abdu explained that the individuals, mostly young men and women, have become a concern for farmers.

He stated that his office has filed a formal complaint with the local government council, urging immediate action to prevent farmers from resorting to self-help measures, which could lead to chaos.

Supporting the Sarkin Noma’s statement, a farmer, Aliyu Umar, who shared his experience stated that half of his remaining rice crop had been stolen by these individuals, who often arrive on the farms early in the morning.

“My farm was affected by the flood, but after the water receded, I still had a portion of rice left. I was relieved to have something, but these ‘Yankale’ have taken it,” Umar said.

“They come early in the morning before other farmers arrive or target areas where harvesting has already started,” he added.

Reacting to the development, the Misau LGA chairman, Salisu Hussaini, condemned the behaviour, warning that the council will not tolerate such acts.

He assured that the council is collaborating with security agencies to curb the thefts while urging farmers to remain vigilant and report suspicious activities.