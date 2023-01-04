Bauchi emirate strips ex-minister of Wazirin for disrespecting gov

The Bauchi Emirate Council has removed elder statesman Alhaji (Dr) Muhammadu Bello Kirfi as Council Member and traditional tittle of Wazirin Bauchi for disloyalty and disrespect to the State Governor Bala Mohammed.

Recall that Kirfi was suspended as the Wazirin Bauchi by the Emir of Bauchi, Dr Rilwanu Suleiman Adamu in 2017 but was subsequently reinstated by Governor Mohammed who presented the letter of reinstatement at Kirfi’s residence in Bauchi on August 5, 2022 .

Kirfi served as Minister of State Foreign Affairs under President Shehu Shagari and also Minister of Special Duties during the administration of former President Olusegun Obasanjo.

The letter of removal was signed by the Council Secretary, Alhaji Shehu Mudi Muhammad, dated January 3, 2023.

The letter reads, “I am directed to refer to a letter received from the Ministry of Local Government Affairs of reference No: MLG/LG/S/72/T dated 30th December, 2022. The content of the said letter indicated your disloyalty and disrespect to the Executive Governor of the State and the government. It therefore directed for your removal with immediate effect.

“In view of the above, you are hereby removed from office as Wazirin Bauchi and also as a Council Member of Bauchi Emirate.I wish you the best in all your future endeavours.”

When contacted, a family source, who does not want to be named, said Kirfi had travelled out of the country.

“When he returns to Bauchi, the family will hold a meeting to decide whether to respond or not,” the source said.