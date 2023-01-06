Bauchi Emir replaces Bello Kirfi with Ahmed Kari as new Waziri

Barely 48 hours after removing an elder statesman, Alhaji Muhammadu Bello-Kirfi, the Emir of Bauchi, Dr Rilwanu Suleiman Adamu, has appointed Alhaji Muhammad Uba Ahmed Kari as the new Waziri of the Bauchi Emirate Council.

A statement signed by the information officer of the emirate council, Babangida Hassan Jahun, and made available to newsmen Thursday in Bauchi revealed the turbaning ceremony of the new Waziri would be performed Friday (today) by the emir.

“The Bauchi Emirate Council fondly requests the company of relatives, friends and well-wishers to the turbaning ceremony of the new Waziri of Bauchi, Alhaji Muhammad Uba Kari, on 6th January, 2023 at 11:00am at the emir’s palace, Bauchi,” the statement partly read.

The elder statesman was stripped of his title for alleged disrespect to Governor Bala Mohammed and the Bauchi State government.

This is the second time that Kirfi would be sacked as Wazirin Bauchi. He was suspended in 2017. However, on August 5, 2020, he was reinstated. It was gathered that the Bauchi governor, Bala Mohammed, facilitated his reinstatement.

Because of his contribution to the governor’s victory, it was gathered that Bala Mohammed rewarded Kirfi by appointing his son, Barrister Yakubu Bello Kirfi, as Commissioner of Justice and Attorney General of the state.

When Yakubu was dropped from the cabinet, the governor appointed Kirfi’s daughter, Saadatu Bello Kirfi, as Commissioner of Cooperatives, Small and Medium Enterprises Development.

Following the sack of her father, Saadatu resigned from the cabinet.

Sources told our correspondent that the latest sack was politically motivated.

It was gathered that Kirfi had last week held a stakeholders’ meeting at his residence in Bauchi, where he directed his lieutenants, drawn from across the state, to come out and mobilise for the PDP presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar only.