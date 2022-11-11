Bauchi APC senator defects to PDP

Senator representing Bauchi North in the Senate, Adamu Bulkachuwa, has defected from the All Progressives Congress (APC) to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Senator Bulkachuwa, who is the chairman of Senate Committee on Foreign Affairs, was elected to the Upper Chamber on the platform of APC in 2019.

Senator Bulkachuwa, a staunch ally of President Muhammadu Buhari, was received at the PDP secretariat on Thursday.

The lawmaker was said to have pulled a huge crowd of supporters being a politician with a strong political grassroots base.

The defection of senator Bulkachuwa to PDP, as preparations for the 2023 general elections are in top gear, will be a significant boost to the PDP in Bauchi State.

Confirming Senator Bulkachuwa’s defection to PDP, the PDP spokesperson in Bauchi State, Alhaji Yayanuwa Zainabari said the lawmaker was received into the fold of the party and was issued a membership card.