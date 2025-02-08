



Irish boxing legend Barry McGuigan says he is “devastated” about John Cooney, who is fighting for his life in hospital following a severe brain injury he sustained during a fight. Cooney, who was born in Belfast, lost his first professional match on Saturday when he was stopped in the ninth round while defending his Celtic super-featherweight title against Nathan Howells. The 28-year-old was immediately attended to by medical staff inside the ring and then stretchered off to Royal Victoria Hospital (RVH) in Belfast, where it was discovered he had an intracranial haemorrhage. He underwent emergency surgery to alleviate brain pressure, though remains in a critical condition in the ICU. Former world featherweight champion McGuigan, 63, spoke of his shock and sorrow upon learning about Cooney’s critical state, as he extended his heartfelt wishes for the young boxer’s recovery. “I was devastated to hear about this young man’s injury,” McGuigan told the Irish Mirror.

“Unfortunately from time to time professional boxing throws up these types of tragedies,” he added. “My heart goes out to young John Cooney and his family and I pray that the next crucial few days brings him closer to recovery.” High-profile figures from the Irish sporting world have rallied around Cooney after his recent bout, with Olympic boxing icon Michael Carruth expressing deep concern. “It’s horrible to hear. He’s in my prayers and I’m hoping that he makes a full recovery,” he said. “It’s not common to hear of a boxer suffer a brain haemorrhage during a fight so it’s shocking and I just hope that he makes a full recovery. He’s a fighter and he has got a fighter’s chance in that regard and hopefully he is going to be OK and get back to his family.”

UFC superstar Conor McGregor also showed his support, posting on social media: “Keeping Irish boxer and Galway native John Cooney in my thoughts and prayers for a full recovery”. McGregor generously donated £20,000 to a GoFundMe campaign set up for Cooney’s family to aid his recovery, which has already surpassed £45k. The fundraiser page shared a poignant message: “As you might be aware, John Cooney was involved in a BBBoC Celtic Super Featherweight title fight at the Ulster Hall on Saturday night. Unfortunately through injuries suffered during the fight, he has sustained an intracranial haemorrhage of his brain and is currently fighting for his life in the Royal Victoria hospital in Belfast.

The statement continued: “This fundraiser has been set up with the authorisation of his family and his boxing manager and all funds raised will go directly to the family to help and assist with John’s recovery. No matter how big or how small your donation, please know that’ll help.”





