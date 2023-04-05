Barcelona vs Real Madrid, Copa Del Rey Semi-Final 2nd Leg: When And Where To Watch Live Telecast, Live Streaming

Barcelona will take on Real Madrid in the second leg of the Copa Del Rey semi-final tie at the Camp Nou Stadium on Thursday. The Catalans hold a 1-0 lead from the first leg and have beaten their rivals in each of the last three Clasicos. Barcelona will be without four injured key players in Pedri, Ousmane Dembele, Frenkie de Jong and Andreas Christensen. Despite Eder Militao’s own goal handing Barcelona a narrow victory at the Santiago Bernabeu, Ancelotti’s side dominated the Catalans.

When will the Barcelona vs Real Madrid, Copa Del Rey Semi-Final 2nd Leg match be played?

The Barcelona vs Real Madrid, Copa Del Rey Semi-Final 2nd Leg match will be played on Thursday, April 6.

Where will the Barcelona vs Real Madrid, Copa Del Rey Semi-Final 2nd Leg match be played?

The Barcelona vs Real Madrid, Copa Del Rey Semi-Final 2nd Leg match will be played at the Camp Nou Stadium.

What time will the Barcelona vs Real Madrid, Copa Del Rey Semi-Final 2nd Leg match start?

The Barcelona vs Real Madrid, Copa Del Rey Semi-Final 2nd Leg match will start at 12:30 AM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Barcelona vs Real Madrid, Copa Del Rey Semi-Final 2nd Leg match?

Unfortunately, there won’t be any live telecast for the Barcelona vs Real Madrid, Copa Del Rey Semi-Final 2nd Leg match.

Where to follow the live streaming of the Barcelona vs Real Madrid, Copa Del Rey Semi-Final 2nd Leg match?

The Barcelona vs Real Madrid, Copa Del Rey Semi-Final 2nd Leg match will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

(With AFP Inputs)

(All telecast vs streaming timings are as per the information received from the host broadcasters)