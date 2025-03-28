Barcelona vs Osasuna LIVE Streaming: Barcelona coach Hansi Flick confirmed winger Raphinha and defender Ronald Araujo will not feature in his team’s rearranged La Liga match against Osasuna on Thursday. The duo were involved in South American World Cup qualifying fixtures this week and Flick said it was better for them to recover from the games and their journey back to Spain. Barcelona appealed unsuccessfully against the decision to play the Osasuna match this week after it was initially postponed on March 8 when one of the Catalan club’s doctors died.

When will the Barcelona vs Osasuna La Liga match take place?

The Barcelona vs Osasuna La Liga match will take place on Friday, March 28 (IST).

Where will the Barcelona vs Osasuna La Liga match be held?

The Barcelona vs Osasuna La Liga match will be held at the Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys in Barcelona, Spain.

What time will the Barcelona vs Osasuna La Liga match start?

The Barcelona vs Osasuna La Liga match will start at 01:30 AM (IST).

Which TV channels will show the live telecast of the Barcelona vs Osasuna La Liga match?

The Barcelona vs Osasuna La Liga match will not be televised in India.

Where to follow the live streaming of the Barcelona vs Osasuna La Liga match?

The Barcelona vs Osasuna La Liga match will be live streamed on the GXR World app and website.

