Barcelona vs Brest Live Streaming Details: Barcelona coach Hansi Flick warned his team they must stop making mistakes ahead of the Champions League clash with French side Brest on Tuesday. The Spanish league leaders are looking to bounce back from defeat at Real Sociedad and a draw at Celta Vigo in their last two outings. Barcelona let a two-goal lead slip in the final stages against Celta on Saturday and Flick said his young team, which has defeated Bayern Munich in Europe and rivals Real Madrid in La Liga, needed to take another step forward.

Barcelona vs Brest Live Streaming UEFA Champions League Live Telecast

When will the Barcelona vs Brest, UEFA Champions League match take place?

The Barcelona vs Brest, UEFA Champions League match will take place on Wednesday, November 27 (IST).

Where will the Barcelona vs Brest, UEFA Champions League match be held?

The Barcelona vs Brest, UEFA Champions League match will be held in Barcelona.

What time will the Barcelona vs Brest, UEFA Champions League match start?

The Barcelona vs Brest, UEFA Champions League match will start at 1:30 AM IST (Wednesday).

Which TV channels will live telecast the Barcelona vs Brest, UEFA Champions League match?

The Barcelona vs Brest, UEFA Champions League match will be televised live on the Sony Sports network in India.

Where to follow the live streaming of the Barcelona vs Brest, UEFA Champions League match?

The Barcelona vs Brest, UEFA Champions League match will be live streamed on the SonyLiv and FanCode website and app.

