Barcelona vs Benfica Live Streaming, Champions League Live Telecast: Barcelona look to continue their solid run in the Champions League as they take on Benfica in the Round of 16 1st Leg encounter in Lisbon. Barcelona qualified as the second best team in the group stages just behind Liverpool and had just one loss in eight matches. On the other hand, Benfica were 16th with just 4 wins in 8 matches. They defeated Monaco in the playoffs to book their spot in the knockout stages of the competition. The game comes less than two months after the two teams met in arguably the most exciting of all the matches in the group stage of the tournament, which saw Barcelona come back to win 5-4 after trailing 3-1 and 4-2 on a chaotic night that saw Robert Lewandowski and Raphinha each score twice, with Raphinha sprinting half the length of the pitch to score the winning goal in the sixth minute of injury time.

When will the Barcelona vs Benfica, Champions League Round of 16 1st Leg match take place?

The Barcelona vs Benfica, Champions League Round of 16 1st Leg match will take place on Thursday, March 6 (IST).

Where will the Barcelona vs Benfica, Champions League Round of 16 1st Leg match be held?

The Barcelona vs Benfica, Champions League Round of 16 1st Leg match will be held at Estadio do Sport Lisboa e Benfica in Lisbon.

What time will the Barcelona vs Benfica, Champions League Round of 16 1st Leg match start?

The Barcelona vs Benfica, Champions League Round of 16 1st Leg match will start at 1:30 AM IST.

Which TV channels will show the live telecast of the Barcelona vs Benfica, Champions League Round of 16 1st Leg match?

The Barcelona vs Benfica, Champions League Round of 16 1st Leg match will be televised live on the Sony Sports network.

Where to follow the live streaming of the Barcelona vs Benfica, Champions League match?

The Barcelona vs Benfica, Champions League match will be live streamed on the SonyLIV app and website.

