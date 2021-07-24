SPORTS
Barcelona to swap Griezmann for four Man City players
BARCELONA are said to be eyeing up a swap deal with Manchester City involving Antoine Griezmann, with reports suggesting they have named four players they would be interested in taking from the Etihad
The Catalans desperately need to reduce their wage bill this summer and have identified Griezmann, who rakes in a staggering £300,000 per week, as one player they could cash in on.
He has only spent two years at the Nou Camp after completing a £100million switch from La Liga rivals Atletico Madrid, racking up 99 appearances and scoring 35 goals in that time.
And according to Radio Catalunya, Barca are now trying to use the Frenchman as bait in a potential swap deal with City.
Tottenham put 8 players up for sale [Full list]
Tottenham Hotspur is ready to sell at least eight players this summer transfer window as they look to oversee a huge squad overhaul ahead of the 2021/22 season.
Tottenham’s business in the transfer window will also depend on their departure.
According to The Times, Tottenham are ready to part ways with Davinson Sanchez, Eric Dier, Joe Hart, Serge Aurier, Cameron Carter-Vickers and Jack Clarke, Toby Alderweireld and Harry Winks.
Spurs are already set to send Erik Lamela to LaLiga side, Sevilla, as part of a cash-plus-player swap deal to sign Bryan Gil.
Tottenham missed out on the Champions League spot following the conclusion of the 2020/21 season.
They finished in the seventh position on the Premier League table with 62 points from 38 games.
Meanwhile, Tottenham have already appointed a new manager,
Nuno Espírito Santo, this summer to lead them in the new campaign.
Chelsea announce deal for Bate
Chelsea have confirmed that Lewis Bate has joined Premier League rivals, Leeds United on a permanent transfer.
The Blues disclosed this in a statement on their website on Thursday.
The statement read, “Academy midfielder Lewis Bate has today completed a permanent transfer to Leeds United.
“We thank Lewis for his time at the club and wish him well in the future.”
Bate, 18, first started training at Chelsea at the age of eight.
The midfielder captained Chelsea’s Under-18s in the FA Youth Cup final last year.
Bate also featured three times for Chelsea’s development squad during their title-winning Premier League 2 campaign.
He has been named among the substitutes for Chelsea senior men’s team on three occasions, most recently for in their FA Cup fifth-round tie against Barnsley in February.
Mbappe finally chooses next club
Paris Saint-Germain forward, Kylian Mbappe, has finally chosen Real Madrid as his next club.
According to Marca, Mbappe is ‘set to reject’ a new contract with PSG in order to join Real Madrid next summer.
The France international has ‘already made up his mind to move to Santiago Bernabeu once his contract with PSG expires.
The report added that the reasons behind Mbappe’s decision had to do with his desire to lift different silverware elsewhere.
Mbappe’s current deal with PSG will expire in June 2022.
He has been heavily linked with a move to Real Madrid and Liverpool in the past.
New PSG signing, Sergio Ramos, recently urged Mbappe to join Real Madrid in the future.
