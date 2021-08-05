NEWS
Barcelona officially confirm Lionel Messi exit after contract talks break down
Barcelonahave officially confirmed that Lionel Messi has left the club, blaming La Liga’s financial regulations for forcing the star out of the Nou Camp.
Messi was widely expected to sign a new deal, after his previous one expired at the start of July.
However, the Blaugrana have now officially announced that the club’s record scorer will no longer be linked to the club and will be available on a free transfer.
A statement on the club’s official site reads: “Despite having reached an agreement between FC Barcelona and Leo Messi and with the clear intention of both parties to sign a new contract today, it cannot be formalized due to economic and structural obstacles (Spanish LaLiga regulations).
“Given this situation, Lionel Messi will not continue to be linked to FC Barcelona. Both parties deeply regret that the wishes of both the player and the Club cannot finally be fulfilled.
“Barça would like to thank with all its heart the player’s contribution to the enhancement of the institution and wishes him the best in his personal and professional life.”
Messi is Barca’s all-time top scorer with 672 goals in 778 appearances for the club, while he has won 10 La Liga titles, four Champions Leagues and the Ballon d’Or six times.
Pastor Adeboye opens up on what happened when his ex-girlfriend visited him with her child
The General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Pastor E.A Adeboye, on Thursday narrated what happened when his former flame visited him as a man of God.
According to the 79-year-old, the ex-girlfriend was someone “he did virtually everything with”.
Adeboye, who did not reveal her identity, went on to recall the incident when his former lover visited him with her lame child.
The cleric said: “I told you that before I gave my life to Jesus Christ, I had many, many girlfriends. But among all of them, there was one that I did everything with, and I won’t tell you the details.
“Then, we separated. She went her way; I went my way. We didn’t see for years, and she got married, and I got married.
“In the meantime, I got born again. When I was working at the University of Ilorin, looking after our little church there, in the meantime, they transferred her husband also to Ilorin.
“She had given birth to a child that was born lame. Someone told her there is a pastor up there; take your child to him. If he prays for the child, the child will walk. So, she came to the mission house.
“She saw some people at the veranda, and said ‘I want to see the pastor’. They said he is inside. And then she came in and saw me. We greeted. Old flames. How are you? Long time, no see. Where have you been.
“And then she said ‘I want to see the pastor’. And I said yes, can I help you? She said ‘I said I want to see the pastor’. I said I am the pastor. She said, ‘you?’ I said yes. ‘You are the pastor?’ I said yes. She said ‘you will pray and God will answer?’
“She didn’t know that I have already met the Lord Jesus Christ, that old things have passed away, that all things have become new. And we prayed a simple prayer and the child began to walk”.
Bandits abduct Zamfara Speaker’s father, stepmother, five others
Gunmen suspected to be bandits have kidnapped the father of the Speaker of Zamfara State House of Assembly, Alhaji Nasiru Muazu Magarya.
It was gathered that the assailants also kidnapped the Speaker’s stepmother, uncle and other four persons during an attack in Magarya community of Zurmi Local Government Area of the State.
The state’s Police Public Relations Officer, AP Muhammed Shehu, when contacted by DAILY POST for comment promised to call back.
Scandal: Alaafin sends wife packing, for alleged affair with MC Oluomo
The Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Adeyemi, Iku Baba Yeye, has, allegedly, sent two of his wives packing on grounds of infidelity with National Union of Road Transport boss MC Oluoma
The Alaafin of Oyo Oba Lamidi Adeyemi has allegedly disposed of two of his wives Omoh and Folashade, to marry new wives, but the queens were said to have outsmarted him.
This was disclosed by an Instagram blogger, Gislovers, who also alleged that National Union of Road Transport boss MC Oluoma aided the exit of the queens from the palace.
The blogger alleged that the Alaafin has been making plans to send the two queens to the UK, but MC Oluoma had assisted them with an arranged marriage in the bid to get their visa.
According to the report, Alaafin’s wife, Olori Omoh, who was desperate to get the visa slept with MC Oluomo. She is also known for her numerous infidelity in Ibadan, even while in the palace.
The blogger wrote: Story of how them GBE ALAAFIN NI HANDICAP. It’s a very messy gist but I will try as much as possible to summarize. As we type,Olori Omoh and Olori shade(Iya meta) are on their way to the UK,all thanks to MC Oluomo and the arranged secret marriage Queen omo did sometimes last year to get papers.
According to my source,Alaafin already planned of disposing the Queens to the UK before so new set of Queens to come in,so they started making arrangements since two years back even when the two Queens that left the palace were still around.
The process went on and on and they were unable to finish it,Queen Omo who was desperate then to get the visa done knack the Visa guy,knack Kudeti,and MC Oluomo, whereas MC was datin Queen folashade as at them,one way or the other MC sha helped them and as we speak they are on their way to the UK with the consent of Alaafin and tueh are going to arrive at the Alaafin mortgage house in London contrary to The Kings agreement with them.
They went to lagos before to spend days in hotel and MC Oluomo was servicing Omo back to back,my source revealed that MC oluomo gave them some cash and promise to arrange a Better place for them on the UK with their kids,it was also revealed that plans are ongoing for fhe two Queens to divorce the man once they are out of Nigeria.
Omoh who is so popular in ibadan for her random knacking with peoples husband and Alaafin’s son revealed to her friend that the Baba has plans and they also have plans ,say the baba don Dey recruit new set of Queen that’s how the Queens dragged a whole Royal Puna in the mud with MC oluomo and Kudeti,i come in peace.
