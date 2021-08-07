SPORTS
Barcelona leave Messi’s no 10 shirt vacant as Depay, Aguero get squad numbers
The No.10 shirt of Leo Messi will not be given to any Barcelona player
Barcelona new signings, Memphis Depay and Sergio Aguero have been given their squad numbers
However, the No.10 remains vacant, following the announcement that captain Lionel Messi is leaving the LaLiga giants.
Barca are moving on without Messi and will play Juventus in the Joan Gamper Trophy on Sunday.
Their squad list for that fixture, has offered a nod towards the club’s new number list.
Memphis, who has joined as a free agent from Lyon, will don the No.9 jersey, with Martin Braithwaite being moved to 12.
Former Manchester City striker, Aguero has taken No.19.
Nigeria’s medal chase ends as Enekwechi, women relay team crash in Tokyo
Nigeria’s search for more medals at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games did not yield any fruit yesterday as a shot putter, Chukwuebuka Enekwechi, and the women’s 4×100 metres relay team could not make the podium.
Nigeria had earlier in the competition won a silver medal through wrestler, Blessing Oborodudu and long jumper, Ese Brume.
Followers of the events in Tokyo always knew that it would take a miracle for Enekwechi and the relay girls to add to Nigeria’s medals due to their low ranking among the contestants.
Enekwechi was eliminated in the final round of the men’s shot put after throwing 19.74 metres to finish last in the 12-man contest, while the relay team could not go beyond the second preliminary round of the 4×100 metres.
Yesterday, Nigeria’s ambassador to Japan, Abubakar Moriki Husaini, hosted Team Nigeria in his residence in appreciation of their efforts at the Games.
Ambassador Husaini, in the company of his staff, thanked the contingent, especially the medallists, for making the country proud during the Olympics 2020.
Speaking at the event, Sports Minister, Sunday Dare, expressed his delight at the support received from the Nigerian Embassy in Japan, just as he thanked the athletes for their exploits in Tokyo.
Nigeria's Chukwuebuka Enekwechi competes in the men's shot put qualification during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium in Tokyo on August 3, 2021. (Photo by Andrej ISAKOVIC / AFP)
Enekwechi was eliminated in the final round of the men's shot put after throwing 19.74 metres to finish last in the 12-man contest, while the relay team could not go beyond the second preliminary round of the 4×100 metres.
He said, “I have to sincerely thank all the athletes and officials that have worked assiduously to make Team Nigeria a success. To compete and win medals at the Olympics is a great honour in the country of over 200 million people.
The Federal Government of Nigeria is proud of you all, but let me quickly add that the Ministry of Youths and Sports Development will take care of the treatment of Enoch Adegoke, Blessing Oborodudu, Oluwatobiloba Amusan, Chukwuebuka Enekwechi and Usheoritse Itsekiri plus any of the athletes that are nursing any injury.”
Pep Guardiola’s stance on signing Lionel Messi after Barcelona confirm departure
Lionel Messi is set to leave Barcelona after a stunning breakdown in contract talks.
The Argentinian is now set to be the focus of the biggest free transfer chase in football history, with all of Europe’s top clubs set to be linked.
ALSO READ: Barcelona officially confirm Lionel Messi exit after contract talks break down
One of which will be Manchester City, who have long been touted as a potential destination for the 34-year-old.
The root of those links are obvious thanks to Pep Guardiola being the man in the Etihad dugout.
The two enjoyed a stunning period of success together at the Nou Camp, winning three LaLiga titles, two Copa del Reys and two Champions Leagues.
Since Guardiola’s departure, the two have remained close friends, often complimenting each other in press conferences.
Pep Guardiola and Messi have remained close from their time together at Barca ( Image: AFP via Getty Images)
Earlier this year, the City boss admitted he would “love” a player like Messi – one that can win a game single handedly.
“We don’t have players who can win the game by himself – we don’t have a Messi, a Cristiano, [Kylian] Mbappe or Neymar,” he said in February.
“I’ll be honest, I would love to have a player who scores every single game four goals and runs like these players run, I would love it.”
Messi has also spoken fondly of his former coach, claiming he has “something special” about the way he goes about his work.
“He (Guardiola) has something special about him. I don’t know,” Messi told Spanish television channel La Sexta last year.
“He makes you see things in a certain way in terms of how he prepares for games, both defensively and going forward.
“He could tell you exactly how the match is going and how you have to attack to win.”
Paris Saint-Germain are the early favourites to sign Lionel Messi, where he could link up with Kylian Mbappe and Neymar in what would be the most frightening forward line for many years.
6 players Liverpool are trying to sell before transfer window slams shut
Liverpool face a crucial 10-day period for their summer transfer window plans with time running out for Jurgen Klopp to arrange his squad.
The German moved quickly to ensure his club secured the £35million signing of Ibrahima Konate from RB Leipzig to bolster their defensive options.
Liverpool face a crucial 10-day period for their summer transfer window plans with time running out for Jurgen Klopp to arrange his squad.
The German moved quickly to ensure his club secured the £35million signing of Ibrahima Konate from RB Leipzig to bolster their defensive options.
But despite links with several potential new signings such as Manuel Locatelli, Saul Niguez and Florian Neuhaus, there have been no further additions.
Liverpool face the conundrum of needing to sell non-homegrown players in order to meet the Premier League’s registration rules and submit their 25-man squad for the 2021-22 season.
The Reds have already raised £31m by selling Harry Wilson, Marko Grujic and Taiwo Awoniyi to Fulham, FC Porto and Union Berlin respectively.
But Klopp faces an uphill task in reshaping his squad in time for the start of the new Premier League season on August 14 where they will face newly-promoted Norwich City.
There are several fringe players who have been linked with a departure this summer — and the Merseyside outfit must find a way to facilitate their exit if they are to bring in new faces.
Divock Origi
The Reds will be desperate to flog the misfiring Belgian this summer after scoring just one goal in 17 appearances last season, with only nine appearances in the Premier League.
Origi, 26, enjoyed his role as a super sub for Klopp during the 2018-19 season, scoring a crucial winner in the Merseyside derby and bagging a double against Barcelona in the Champions League.
But the forward has struggled to make an impression since then and has fallen down the pecking order behind Sadio Mane, Roberto Firmino, Mohamed Salah and Diogo Jota.
There has been interest in Origi from Wolves and Napoli, and according to The Athletic, Origi will be allowed to depart on a permanent transfer if Liverpool’s £20m asking price is met.
Some interested parties have found his price tag somewhat steep, however, and a loan deal remains a possibility.
Xherdan Shaqiri
Xherdan Shaqiri is reportedly wanted by Lazio and Napoli
Xherdan Shaqiri is reportedly wanted by Lazio and Napoli ( Image: Liverpool FC via Getty Images)
It was expected that Shaqiri would be leaving Liverpool after starring at Euro 2020 with Switzerland, scoring three goals for his country.
But as it stands, no club views a permanent deal as a viable one, with Liverpool’s demands once again putting off potential suitors.
Lazio, now managed by ex-Chelsea boss Maurizio Sarri, have been strongly linked with Shaqiri and the 29-year-old admitted that he would be “honoured” to move to the Stadio Olimpico.
“The important thing at this moment in my career is to be able to play regularly, but that hasn’t always been the case in the last three seasons,” he said.
“This is why I told Liverpool that I feel ready for a new challenge. They accepted my wish and will seriously consider the offers that will come. They will not stop me.”
Despite Shaqiri’s assertion that he will be sold, Goal claim Lazio’s reported £12m offer was rejected by the Reds and Napoli are also in the race to sign him.
But with only a year left to run on his current deal, they may be forced to take a cut-price fee later in the window.
Loris Karius
It is no understatement to suggest Karius faces a bleak situation at Liverpool — and so do the club.
The 28-year-old remains their fourth-choice goalkeeper and has only been spotted in training recently as the club look to sell him before the transfer window closes.
Karius hasn’t played competitively for the club since the 2017-18 Champions League final, spending two years on loan at Besiktas before a frustrating temporary stint with Union Berlin.
With Alisson Becker the undisputed number one and backup stoppers Adrian and Caohmin Kelleher signing new contracts, the writing is on the wall for Karius.
The German was linked with a move to West Ham in January but the Hammers have since signed Alphonse Areola.
With only a year left on his current deal, the Reds could face cutting their losses on the error-strewn goalkeeper if it means him leaving permanently.
Nathaniel Phillips
Given their concerns over homegrown talent, it would be a surprise to see Klopp cash in on Nat Phillips, a player who broke into the first team last season and impressed the German.
The 24-year-old deputised for the injured Virgil van Dijk alongside Fabinho at centre-back and after a shaky start to life in the Premier League found some form in his 20 appearances for the club.
The Athletic believe Brighton are ready to step up their efforts to sign Phillips as a replacement for Ben White, who joined Arsenal in a £50m deal on Friday.
With money to spend, Liverpool are hoping to receive a fee in the £15m region with Phillips currently behind Van Dijk, Konate, Joe Gomez and Joel Matip in the pecking order.
And now that Brighton are financially equipped, Klopp’s men could be tempted into a sale.
Ben Davies
One of the most bizarre signings of the Klopp era saw Davies arrive from Preston North End in January, seemingly to help alleviate concerns over their defensive crisis.
But the 25-year-old has not made a single appearance, calling to question why the Reds paid an initial £500,000 fee rising to £1.5m for his services.
Davies featured in a friendly against Wacker Innsbruck during their pre-season tour of Austria, but his lack of minutes suggest the club will seek a deal in this window — just six months after his arrival.
Among the clubs to show interest in the centre-back are Sheffield United, who have enquired about taking the defender on a season-long loan, report Football Insider.
If Davies impresses while playing in the Championship, it could lead Liverpool to making a healthy profit on the Englishman.
Liverpool are not known for stockpiling players but in Sheyi Ojo, they have failed to find a new home for the winger for the best part of a decade.
Since arriving from MK Dons as a teenager in 2011, the forward has farmed out on loan to Wigan, Wolves, Fulham, Reims and Rangers and is yet to find a permanent club.
He spent time on loan at Cardiff for the 2020-21 season but supposedly did not do enough to earn a transfer which has left him in limbo once again.
