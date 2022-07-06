SPORTS
Barcelona give Man Utd fresh condition to sell De Jong
Barcelona president, Joan Laporta, has said the club will not be forced to sell Frenkie De Jong, except they have no other choice.
Manchester United have made the Dutch midfielder their number one priority this summer.
Their new manager, Erik ten Hag, is keen to be reunited with De Jong, who he previously worked with at Ajax.
Laporta has admitted there have been offers for De Jong, but insisted the LaLiga club don’t want to sell.
“Frenkie de Jong is a Barcelona player – we don’t want to sell him unless we have no other choice.
“Of course we know there are offers for de Jong – but we don’t want to sell him,” he said.
United were hoping to strike a deal that would see them pay a €65 million (£56m) fee plus add-ons for De Jong.
SPORTS
EPL: Cristiano Ronaldo in shock move to Barcelona
Manchester United striker, Cristiano Ronaldo is set for a shock move to Barcelona this summer.
Ronaldo’s agent, Jorge Mendes, has spoken to Barcelona president Joan Laporta about the possibility of signing the Portugal captain this summer.
Ronaldo had already informed Manchester United that he wants to leave the club this summer and doesn’t believe they are in a position to challenge for silverware next season.
The five-time Ballon d’Or winner has already been linked with a host of clubs, including Chelsea, Sporting Lisbon, Roma, Bayern Munich and AS Roma.
But now, a new, shocking name has emerged, with Spanish newspaper AS reporting that Mendes has been meeting with Laporta and Ronaldo’s name was part of the discussions.
Both men met on Monday evening for dinner and the prospect of signing Ronaldo, who, of course, enjoyed a remarkable career with Real Madrid, was on the agenda, with Barcelona having explored the possibility a year ago too.
Back then, Barcelona wanted a star name to fill the void left by Lionel Messi, who signed for Paris Saint-Germain, but they were not in a position to afford Ronaldo.
However, Barcelona had been targeting a move for Bayern Munich’s Robert Lewandowski.
But the Catalan club could sign Ronaldo if they are unable to get Lewandowski this summer as Bayern are unwilling to sell and are demanding a transfer fee of around £50 million even though the Poland forward only has one year left on his deal.
Although Ronaldo would command a huge salary, the 37-year-old could be a more affordable option than Lewandowski if Manchester United agreed to waive a transfer fee, having bought him for a £21.4m fee from Juventus last summer.
SPORTS
Weather forces CAF to move Cote d’Ivoire 2023 AFCON to 2024
The Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) has now been scheduled to hold in 2024 in Cote d’Ivoire, says the Confederation of African Football (CAF), President Patrice Motsepe.
The competition was to hold between June and July in 2023, which is the peak of rainy season in Cote d’Ivoire.
“We cannot take the risk,” the South African said yesterday, in Rabat, Moroccan capital.
With the World Cup in Qatar taking place in November and December this year, the decision has been taken to postpone the finals rather than bring them forward.
It means the AFCON will be held between January and February for the second time in a row, after this year’s tournament in Cameroun.
In 2017, CAF announced that it would move the finals from their traditional January/February slot to June/July in a bid to avoid repeated disputes with European clubs forced to release players in the middle of the season.
“January is not the ideal time because of the European clubs, but it is the only choice we have,” Motsepe said.
SPORTS
EPL: Chelsea to break bank for Raheem Sterling
Chelsea is reportedly ready to break the bank in a bid to sign €70m-rated winger, Raheem Sterling this summer, Balkan Talk reports.
The Blues are stepping up their attempts to add the Manchester City star in a sensational move and are set to push again for him with a new bid expected to arrive from the west London club.
Chelsea had their initial proposal rejected by Man City, who are holding out for around €55 million to let go of Sterling.
Chelsea manager, Thomas Tuchel, is keen to lure the England international away from Man City this summer.
Sterling, 27, has been a revelation since breaking onto the scene at Liverpool as a 17-year-old sensation.
But since his controversial move to Man City, Sterling has polished his end product and established himself as a capable goal-scorer, especially under Pep Guardiola’s tutelage.
