Barcelona fall 3-2 to Club America in friendly

Barcelona, fielding a squad of youngsters and on short rest, lost 3-2 on Thursday to Mexico’s America in a friendly match in Dallas, Texas

. A day after grinding out an unconvincing 3-2 La Liga win against basement club Almeria on Wednesday, Barcelona had goals from young Lamine Yamal in the sixth minute and Marc Guiu in the 28th.

But America, the newly crowned Mexican champions, came from behind with a brace from Colombian Julian Quinones in the 12th and 50th minutes and a final goal from Henry Martin in the 82nd minute to seal the win at the Cotton Bowl.