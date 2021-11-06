SPORTS
Barcelona confirm Xavi return a manager
Barcelona confirmed the return of Xavi Hernandez as coach on Saturday, with the legendary midfielder facing an immense challenge to restore the fallen Spanish giants to their former glory.
The Spaniard left Camp Nou to play for Al Sadd in 2015, after making 767 appearances for the Catalan club, which included winning eight La Liga titles and four Champions Leagues.
“It’s time to come home. Welcome, Xavi,” Barca tweeted.
“It wasn’t goodbye, it was see you later,” it wrote, along with a video montage of the player’s departure in 2015.
Barcelona said in a statement it had reached an agreement with Xavi to become first team coach for the rest of the current season and two more seasons, replacing the sacked Ronald Koeman.
“It is expected that Xavi Hernandez will arrive in Barcelona this weekend and that on Monday 8 November his presentation as new FC Barcelona first team coach will take place in an event open to the public at Camp Nou,” it said.
Nicknamed the “Maquina” (the Machine), Xavi is widely considered one of the club’s greatest ever players and there is huge excitement about his potential as a coach after his influence on the iconic Barca team managed by Pep Guardiola.
EPL: Mourinho moves to sign Chelsea top stars sign in January
Jose Mourinho will sign two Chelsea players, Antonio Rudiger and Ruben Loftus-Cheek in January to booster his Roma squad, according to Corriere dello Sport.
Roma are said to be willing to finance Mourinho’s demand for new players this January following public complaints he has made about the squad he inherited from his predecessor, Paulo Fonseca.
The 58-year-old Portuguese gaffer made a positive start to life as Roma leading them to victories in six successive matches in all competitions.
However, things are not the same at the moment as cracks have begun to emerge.
Mourinho watched Roma concede six goal against lowly rated Bodo/ Glimt in the Europa Conference League a fortnight ago and drew 2-2 with them in Rome last night.
The club’s owners are mindful of the need to spend again when the transfer window reopens to help them at least qualify for the Champions League next season.
According to Corriere dello Sport, Loftus-Cheek and Rudiger are on a list of ambitious targets.
Others on Mourinho’s list are Harry Winks, whom he coached recently during his stint in north London.
Inside the luxury private jet Man Utd squad use for Champions League trips including huge private TVs for every player
MANCHESTER UNITED may not be having the best of times on the pitch, but they’re living the high life off it.
On Tuesday night, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was once again indebted to Cristiano Ronaldo.
The Portuguese legend, 36, scored twice for United – including an added-time equaliser – during the 2-2 draw with Atalanta.
The Red Devils were largely played off the park and were once again bailed out of jail by two moments of magic from Ronaldo.
Man Utd have endured a torrid season, struggling to play with any fluency and with Solskjaer under mounting pressure – particularly after the 5-0 hammering at home to arch-rivals Liverpool.
But while United may be struggling on the pitch, they’re living the high life off it.
In fact, the Old Trafford squad enjoy luxurious trips on their own private plane for Champions League away days.
United are in Group F along with Villarreal (Spain), Atalanta (Italy) and Young Boys (Switzerland).
But the players would surely have liked a few longer flights thanks to their stunning transportation for European away days.
Every seat on the plane comes with a massive flat screen TV, comfy chairs with plenty of legroom and even a side-table.
United players were snapped beaming from ear-to-ear on the way out to Bergamo for the game with Atalanta aboard the Aeroflot plane.
Paul Pogba, Edinson Cavani and Nemanja Matic all posed for selfies on the glitzy aeroplane, along with Brazilian pals Fred and Alex Telles.
Bruno Fernandes slumped deep into his seat to relax ahead of the two-hour flight, as Raphael Varane and Dean Henderson also grinned as they took full advantage of the ample legroom.
Those smiles would have been somewhat lessened on the way home after dropping two more points in their quest to make it to the Champions League last 16.
United sit level on points with Villarreal but ahead on goal difference, two points ahead of Atalanta in third with Young Boys two points further adrift.
Solskjaer and Co slipped into the Europa League at this stage last season after a third-placed finish in their group and are itching to avoid suffering the same fate this season.
Jurgen Klopp and Diego Simeone snub handshake again after Liverpool beat Atletico Madrid
Jurgen Klopp and Diego Simeone may have had a frosty exchange before kick-off, but there was once again no post-match handshake on a night where Liverpool cruised past a disappointing Atletico Madrid.
Goals from Diogo Jota and Sadio Mane earned the Reds a group-stage double over the La Liga champions, with three points enough to secure them top spot in Group B.
In the return leg last month, much was made of Simeone going straight down the tunnel and seemingly refusing to shake his counterpart’s hand.
Klopp was unhappy immediately after the 3-2 victory at the Wanda Metropolitano, with Simeone suggesting he would do the same at Anfield.
“I’ve already explained myself after the first match,” Simeone said at his press conference ahead of the trip to Liverpool.
“I don’t like the handshake greetings after the match as they are the emotions of two different sides in different emotional minds.
“I know in the UK it is a custom and all about chivalry, but I don’t share it and I don’t like the falseness. So I behave as I feel.
“I don’t know Klopp as a person, but he is a great coach and has been great everywhere he has been.
“I don’t give an opinion on other teams, we are coaches and we all have to respect that.”
Klopp has since cooled off and said if the Argentinian didn’t want to participate after the full-time whistle, he would do the same.
“I respect him a lot,” said Klopp. “We don’t know each other but I respect what he is doing at Atletico, absolutely exceptional against strong sides year after year. Really impressive.
“The handshake? If I knew he doesn’t do it, then I wouldn’t try it.
“We were both emotional [after the game in Madrid] but now I know he doesn’t like to do it, so no problem.
“Then we can all go home happy but between the handshakes, it’s an important game, which I am more concerned about.”
Before kick-off the two managers bumped elbows, before going into their respective technical areas at a raucous Anfield.
But the normally effervescent Simeone was unusually reserved as his side were picked apart by a rampant opening by Liverpool.
