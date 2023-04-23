Barcelona have called up 15-year-old wonderkid Lamine Yamal – dubbed “mini Messi” – for their clash with Atletico Madrid on Sunday afternoon.

The youngster has been training with the first team recently and, if he gets on, would become Barcelona’s youngest ever player at 15 years and 285 days. It would break the record set by Armand Martinez Sagi’s in 1922, when he played aged 15 years, 11 months and five days.

The Barca boss said: “Trust me, Lamine Yamal has really tremendous skills. He can mark an era at this club. We are not afraid to call him, as Lamine can help us despite being 15 years old. He has a lot of personality and talent. He’s an innate talent, the new generations, the difference with my era is that they have no fear. Lamine is different… he has attributes from various players, I don’t see a direct comparison (with other players).”

Yamal has already played for Spain’s U19s and featured for Barcelona in several of their UEFA Youth League clashes. The La Liga leaders are looking to get back to winning ways after three games without a win or a goal, that has seen the gap at the top of the table close.

Xavi has welcomed Pedri and Frenkie de Jong back for the clash against Atletico, who sit third and have enjoyed a sensational run of form since the World Cup. Xavi said on their rivals: “They have risen in a spectacular way, and they are very dangerous. Simeone transmits a lot from the bench. They are a family. Atletico can do everything. They press well, have a good middle block and are quick in transition with players who are very good in defence.”

Barcelona are aiming to complete the double over Atletico having beaten them at the Wanda Metropolitano courtesy of an Ousmane Dembele strike.

Atletico boss Diego Simeone has paid tribute to his colleague at the Nou Camp, who is eyeing the title in his first full season as a manager. “I like this Barcelona,” he said. “It’s a different Barcelona style. They have been growing and have had a great season. They have improved in defence thanks to the characteristics of their players, and improving the defensive part has added more value to Xavi’s work.”

The Catalans could yet be bolstered by the possible return of Lionel Messi, who looks set to leave PSG this summer after two years in Paris. Xavi has made no secret of his desire to get the Argentina back at the Nou Camp.