Spain coach Luis de la Fuente on Friday named uncapped trio Aitor Paredes, Marc Casado and Samu Omorodion in his squad for Nations League matches against Switzerland and Denmark. The 20-year-old Omorodion is in line to make his debut with some doubt over the fitness of skipper Alvaro Morata who was admitted to hospital in Milan with a head injury after an incident in training on Thursday. Omorodion has been in fine form for Porto and is top scorer in the Europa League with four goals.

De la Fuente may also be tempted to take a look at 21-year-old Casado, a starting midfielder for a Barcelona side that has been dominating La Liga.

Bilbao centre-back Paredes could also get his first senior international cap at the age of 24.

De La Fuente is still without first-choice goalkeeper Unai Simon, who has yet to play for Bilbao this season due to injury.

Ballon d’Or winner Rodri, who has undergone knee surgery and could miss the remainder of the season, is also missing.

Announcing the squad on video, De la Fuente took the opportunity to lend support to the victims of the recent floods in Spain which have left at least 219 dead and 93 missing.

“The world of football will not let you down, we will not let you down. We will play for all of you,” he said.

Spain, leaders of Nations League group A4, head into the final two rounds of matches with a place in the quarter-finals already assured.

They face Denmark in Copenhagen on November 15 and Switzerland in Tenerife three days later.

Spain squad:

Goalkeepers: David Raya (Arsenal/ENG), Alex Remiro (Real Sociedad), Robert Sanchez (Chelsea/ENG).

Defenders: Aitor Paredes (Athletic), Oscar Mingueza (Celta), Pedro Porro (Tottenham/ENG), Dani Vivian (Bilbao), Aymeric Laporte (Al Nassr/KSA), Pau Torres (Aston Villa/ENG), Marc Cucurella (Chelsea/ENG), Alex Grimaldo (Leverkusen/GER)

Midfielders: Martin Zubimendi (Real Sociedad), Fabian Ruiz (PSG/FRA), Mikel Merino (Arsenal/ENG), Alex Baena (Villarreal), Dani Olmo (Barcelona), Marc Casado (Barcelona), Pedri (Barcelona)

Forwards: Lamine Yamal (Barcelona), Ferran Torres (Barcelona), Nico Williams (Bilbao), Yeremi Pino (Villarreal), Mikel Oyarzabal (Real Sociedad), Alvaro Morata (Milan/ITA), Ayoze (Villarreal), Samu Omorodion (Porto/POR), Bryan Zaragoza (Osasuna)

