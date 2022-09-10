SPORTS
Barcelona beat Cadiz 4-0, top La Liga
Xavi’s Barcelona climbed top of La Liga with a 4-0 win over rock-bottom Cadiz on Saturday in a match interrupted by a medical emergency in the stands.
Barca have 13 points from five matches.
Champions Real Madrid, who have a perfect record so far, can go back to the top Sunday when they take on Real Mallorca.
Frenkie de Jong scored first on 55 minutes with Polish striker Robert Lewandowski doubling the advantage ten minutes later.
Barca’s star signing of the close season Lewandowski now has six goals in five Liga matches.
The match was halted in the 82nd minute because of a presumed heart attack in the stands. Cadiz ‘keeper Jeremias Ledesma grabbed a defibrillator from the team bench and sprinted across the pitch to throw it to emergency staff in the stands.
The fan was taken away by ambulance.
“This sort of thing goes beyond football, we’re talking about a human life here, so we all agreed to stop,” coach Xavi said.
“Fortunately they managed to save him.”
Barcelona scored twice more late on, through Ansu Fati on 86 minutes and Frenchman Ousmane Dembele, who made it 4-0 in stoppage time.
“It wasn’t a great game, but it was a good one,” said Xavi, who takes his team to Bayern Munich for a Champions League match on Tuesday.
Sevilla won 3-2 away at Espanyol for their first victory of the season thanks to a double from Jose Angel Carmona and one goal from Erik Lamela, who also collected a late red card as the visitors hung on for three points.
Sevilla now go to Copenhagen for the Champions League in mixed spirits.
“At 3-0 we sat back after a good first half, but their goals were a reminder of recent failures,” said coach Julen Lopetegui.
Rayo Vallecano beat Valencia 2-1 helped by an own goal from Nicolas Gonzalez. Mouctar Diakhaby scored a last-gasp consolation for the visitors.
Atletico Madrid takes on Celta Vigo in Saturday’s late game.
Swiatek beats Jabeur to win first US Open title
World number one, Iga Swiatek defeated Ons Jabeur in Saturday’s final, winning in straight sets 6-2, 7-6 (7-5) to land her first US Open title and second Grand Slam of the year.
Swiatek held off a fight back from Jabeur to end the contest in the second set after the Tunisan dragged it into a tie breaker.
The Polish star made light work of Jabeur in the first set, racing to a 3-0 lead before the fifth seed got her two points on the board, but that was not enough as Swiatek widened the margin and finished 6-2.
Anthony Martial claims Jose Mourinho by refusing Man Utd shirt number
Anthony Martial has laid into his former Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho and accused him of showing disrespect by going against his wishes to change his shirt number.
Martial got on well with Louis van Gaal, who signed him for United from Monaco for a fee of £36million back in September 2015. But his relationship with Mourinho was much more strained after Van Gaal was unceremoniously sacked at the end of the 2015/16 season.
The Frenchman claims that it all began when Zlatan Ibrahimovic arrived at the club in July 2016. Martial had taken the No9 shirt, which had previously been worn by Radamel Falcao, upon his arrival at United, but was forced to vacate and change to No11 to make way for Ibrahimovic.
Martial showed his displeasure at the time by subtly altering his social media profiles to display the No9 shirt – and he has now explained exactlty what happened.
“It started with the story of the shirt number,” Martial told France Football in an explosive interview. “During the holidays, he [Mourinho] sends me a message to ask me if I want to take 11, explaining to me that it’s great, because it was worn by the legend Ryan Giggs.”
“I tell him that I have the greatest respect for Giggs, but that I prefer to keep my number 9. When I return to the club, I see my jersey with the number 11. The story did not start well! He disrespected me, straight up.”
Things continued to be fractious between Martial and Mourinho from there on in. Martial arrived as a 19-year-old at Old Trafford and he feels that his manager did not protect him when talking to the media.
“He was talking about me in the press,” Martial said. “He likes these games, but he also knows who he is doing it with. He knows that I am 20 years old then and that if I say something, it is I who will be the young person who lacks respect.
“The second season [at United], I was the team’s top scorer in the first part of the season, he brought in Alexis Sanchez and I hardly played anymore. It cost me dearly. I should have been there [the 2018 World Cup].”
Martial missed out on selection for the 2018 World Cup in Russia, only making Didier Deschamps’ 11-man standby squad. France went on to win the tournament, while Martial was forced to watch on from home.
Now 26, Martial is back in his favoured No9 shirt at Manchester United following a difficult spell which saw him loaned out to Sevilla for the second half of last season. The arrival of Erik ten Hag has offered him the chance of a revival at United, although an achilles problem has kept him sidelined recently.
He has 79 goals and 51 assists in 270 appearances for United altogether and has helped the team win the FA Cup, EFL Cup and Europa League.
Transfer: Raphinha gives reasons for snubbing the Blues
Former Leeds United forward, Raphinha, has reiterated his decision to snub a move to Chelsea this summer was influenced by his desire to emulate his boyhood hero Ronaldinho.
Chelsea looked to be in pole position to sign Raphinha over the summer with the Blues agreeing a deal with Leeds for the 25-year-old.
But the player and his agent, Deco, resisted Chelsea’s overtures and eventually managed to secure a move to Barcelona.
“Rejecting an offer from Chelsea? Yes, because my dream was to wear the Barca shirt,” he told told La Vanguardia
“I have followed them since I was young, since Ronaldinho arrived. I wanted to be a part of it. The desire was stronger than any other proposal, no matter how powerful it was financially.
“I knew that I might have some difficulties to come and to be registered. But I was also aware of the effort the club was making.
“So I decided to trust and adapt to the economic conditions that existed.”
