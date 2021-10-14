SPORTS
Barcelona and AC Milan are at the front of the queue to sign Jesse Lingard on a free transfer next summer
Barcelona and AC Milan will be at the front of the queue to sign Jesse Lingard if he leaves Manchester United on a free transfer next summer.
Lingard rejected the offer of a new contract from United last month so he could weigh up his options before making a decision on his future.
The 28-year-old England midfielder wanted to see how much playing time he was given by Ole Gunnar Solskjaer following the signings of Cristiano Ronaldo and Jadon Sancho, having spent the second half of last season on loan at West Ham.
However, Lingard has made just one start this season – against West Ham in the Carabao Cup – and has spent more time on the pitch for his country than he has for his club.
Lingard wants to maximise his chances of being in Gareth Southgate’s squad for the World Cup next year after narrowly missing out on the Euros this summer.
It now appears as though he will see out the rest of his contract until June and leave on a free transfer, ending an association with United stretching back more than 20 years.
Solskjaer wants to keep Lingard and United could yet make an improved offer – or even try to sell him in January – but the final decision will lie with the player.
He can open talks with foreign clubs from January 1 and it’s understood that Barcelona and Milan have both expressed a strong interest in signing him as a free agent.
Meanwhile, United captain Harry Maguire on Wednesday confirmed that he has not trained since suffering a calf injury last month, meaning Solskjaer will definitely be without his two first-choice centre-backs at Leicester on Saturday.
Raphael Varane has already been ruled out with a groin strain and Maguire said: ‘It’s getting there but I still haven’t trained yet with the squad. It’s obviously a frustrating injury for me, but I’m progressing and I will be back on the pitch soon.’
Concerns over Romelu Lukaku at Man Utd in 2018 remerge at Chelsea
Romelu Lukaku’s return to Stamford Bridge has been widely celebrated – but the Belgian star is in danger of repeating issues from his disappointing spell at Manchester United.
The Blues’ record signing has been in good form since returning to the club for £97.5million in the summer.
He scored on his debut in a London derby, terrorising Arsenal’s newly-formed defence in the 2-0 win.
Lukaku then went onto score a brace against Aston Villa and one against FC Zenit, bringing him up to four goals in his first four games, but he has failed to find the net since.
Like during his United days, Lukaku has had no problems bullying teams lower down the table.
Branded a ‘flat-track bully’ for this tendency, Lukaku has been quietest this season when Chelsea have needed him most.
When up against Liverpool, Manchester City and Juventus, Lukaku was notably silent
But, just as he did for United in 2018, Lukaku has so far floundered and failed to shine in the biggest games.
In his first 14 months for United, Lukaku scored 31 goals and only one of them was against a top-six team, despite playing against them 12 times.
In the rest of his games, he scored 30 in 37 starts against all other opponents.
Since joining Chelsea the big games have passed him by.
But it’s those games that will decide who’s holding silverware at the end of the season and who is not.
The bizarre origin of Sir Alex Ferguson’s famous chewing gum habit unearthed
Sir Alex Ferguson became a ferocious gum-chewer on the advice of former Manchester United physio Jim McGregor – to help soothe his nervous cough.
McGregor offered to prescribe medicine for Fergie’s cough the night before his first game in charge of United at Oxford 25 years ago.
Ferguson refused, saying it was “just something I do,” but McGregor revealed: “He started chewing gum during games on my advice.
“The coughing would start during the match, so after a time I plucked up the courage to suggest he should take some chewing gum. ‘What do I want f****** chewing gum for?’, he retorted.
“He also liked the odd spit, so I thought chewing gum would kill two birds with one stone. Eventually he accepted some chewing gum and that became a tradition during future matches
“He also ended our custom, started by his predecessor Big Ron (Atkinson), of allowing the coach driver Derek Sutton to sit with us in the dugout at away games.
“Sooty, as he was known, plonked himself on a dugout seat at Oxford’s Manor Ground to be met by a Fergie stare followed by, ‘Who the f*** are you?’
“Safe to say that was the last time Derek got anywhere near the dugout again.”
5 players who regretted leaving Liverpool as Gini Wijnaldum admits he’s not happy at PSG
The grass isn’t always greener on the other side as Gini Wijnaldum is currently finding out at PSG.
Five years at Liverpool came to an end in the summer when the Dutchman’s contract ran out.
Wijnaldum had been hugely successful at Anfield but was among a host of star names to move to Paris.
Lionel Messi, Sergio Ramos and Gianluigi Donnarumma all headed to the Parc des Princes as PSG eye European glory.
Mauricio Pochettino has a host of stars to pick from and that has meant Wijnaldum has not played as much as he’d like.
He told NOS : “I can’t say I’m completely happy because the situation is not what I wanted.
The 30-year-old is certainly not the first man to leave Liverpool and wonder whether he’d made the right call.
Over the years a host of names have departed Anfield and come to regret it, we take a look at a few.
Philippe Coutinho
The Brazilian pushed for a move in the summer of 2017 and eventually joined Barcelona six months later.
At Liverpool he had put his injury troubles behind him and become a leading light during his five years.
All in all he scored 54 goals and made a mega £142m move to the Nou Camp, but maybe he wished he hadn’t.
Barcelona have never seen the best of Coutinho, who has had to battle against fan displeasure almost throughout his time at the Nou Camp.
A loan move away to Bayern Munich for the 2019-20 season has done little to help him rediscover his best form, and a career that promised so much will probably never hit the heights it should have.
Emre Can
Another who left Liverpool and headed to a European giant in search of glory.
Can moved to Juventus in 2018 when his contract expired but spent just 18 months in Turin before moving back to his homeland with Borussia Dortmund, where he has been ever since.
The German’s versatility was a plus and he played regularly under Jurgen Klopp, but still wanted to seek pastures new.
During his Juventus spell he told Kicker: “I’m just an ambitious guy who always wants to compete at the highest level, but I’m also learning from this tough time when things are not going the way I was hoping.
“I’m not playing games from the start, so I’m not happy, but I will stay strong and keep working on myself.”
Peter Crouch
The striker spent three years at Liverpool after joining them in 2005 from Southampton.
Under Rafa Benitez he was in and out of the starting XI but continued to produce when called upon.
Crouch scored 18 times in the 2006/07 season, finishing as the club’s top scorer, but a lack of consistent game time saw him move to Portsmouth a year later.
He continued to be a success as his career went on, but with hindsight would’ve like to have remained at Anfield.
Crouch told the Daily Mail: “It’s something I have thought a lot about… It would have been brilliant to be a one-club man or to spend 10 years at a particular place.
“My biggest club regret is leaving Liverpool too early but circumstances meant I had little option.”
Michael Owen
Liverpool’s 2001 Ballon d’Or winner was one of Europe’s deadliest marksman having burst onto the scene as a youngster.
But when Benitez arrived in 2004 he decided to offload Owen to Real Madrid. He would return to England, having spells at Newcastle, Manchester United and Stoke City.
He has confessed though that on numerous occasions he made efforts to rejoin the Merseyside outfit.
“At every stage – every summer – I was on the phone to Carra (Jamie Carragher) telling him to find a way to get me back,” says Owen in the book Ring of Fire.
“‘Does Rafa want me?’ I’d say. ‘Does Kenny want me? Does Brendan want me?’ It was circumstance that stopped it happening.
“Whenever I was available, Liverpool had too many strikers. And when Liverpool wanted me, I was injured. By the end, I wasn’t the player I had been before and they simply didn’t fancy me. I wasn’t good enough.”
HAVE YOUR SAY! Who is the one player you wish had stayed at Liverpool? Comment below
Ryan Babel
The Dutchman showed glimpses of his quality whilst at Liverpool, but regrets leaving in 2011.
His move to Germany was motivated by a desire to play on a more regular basis, but departing such a dominant side certainly left a mark on Babel.
He confessed recently: “I spent almost four years at Liverpool under Rafa Benitez and Kenny Dalglish. When I left to go and play in Germany, where TSG Hoffenheim had become a big force, it was to become the biggest regret of my career.
“The only reason I left was because I wanted to have more playing minutes to keep my place in the Holland team, but you don’t realise how dominating the playing style is at Liverpool until you play in a different team and league.
“I was brought up with really attacking football at Ajax. In the academy, you learn to play that way. When I moved to Liverpool, it was exactly the same. It is in the DNA of the club to play attacking football.”
