Barca beat Real Madrid in Copa del Rey semi-final first leg

Barcelona beat Real Madrid 1-0 in the first leg of the Copa del Rey semi-final tie.

Barcelona took the lead when Real Madrid defender Eder Militao scored an own goal and the hosts could not level the score on the night despite piling forward late on.

Not many would have predicted a victory for Barcelona, but that is exactly what has transpired.

Real’s unbeaten record at the Bernabeu ends as Xavi’s resolute side take a slender lead into the second leg.