Tuesday, June 13, 2023
Barau emerges Deputy Senate President unopposed

By Ibrahim Lateef
Barau Emerges Deputy Senate President Unopposed

The Senator-elect for Kano North, Jibrin Barau, has emerged Deputy Senate President of the 10th Senate unopposed on Tuesday morning.

Barau’s emergence folowed the election of Godswill Akpabio as the Senate President.

Akpabio had earlier defeated Zamfara West Senator-elect, Abdul’aziz Yari, in the keenly contested Senate President election.

Barau was nominted by Ebonyi South Senator-elect, Dave Umahi, and seconded by Kwara Central Senator-elect, Salihu Mustapha.

After accepting his nomination and in the absence of counter nomination, the Clerk to the National Assembly (CNA), Magaji Tambuwal, closed further nomination at exactly 10am.

Consequently, Barau was declared Deputy Senate and thereafter administered oaths of office and that of the membership of the National Assembly.

