Banks notify customers on how to access
Some commercial banks have confirmed they are beginning to set up foreign exchange (forex) desks at every branch following a directive from the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) last week.
CBN had on Tuesday cancelled the sales of forex to Bureau De Change (BDC) operators and directed the banks to take charge instead.
By Thursday, bank chiefs confirmed they had a meeting with CBN and had been directed to set up desks at branches of their banks to attend to the forex needs of customers.
At the weekend, customers of some of the banks said they are getting email notices, informing them of the availability of a desk to attend to their forex needs across branches.
A customer with Guaranty Trust Bank, Comfort Oche, said she got a notice from GTCO, the new holding company of the bank stating this.
The notice seen by Daily Trust, said, “We have set up dedicated teller points at all our branches nationwide for your eligible foreign exchange needs.”
It said customers can buy their Personal Travel Allowance (PTA), Business Travel Allowance (BTA), pay international school fees, foreign medical bills, SME Form Q transactions and every other qualifying foreign exchange transaction.
While it noted that people can get their forex request the same day, it added that it is subject to the customer providing all the required documentation for these transactions.
It also said customers must be “18 years and above, and have a valid Bank Verification Number (BVN)”, among other requirements.
GTB also pegged the PTA request at a maximum of $4,000 per quarter per applicant among other requirements.
Another notice was seen from Sterling Bank. It said: “We just wanted to let you know that every branch of Sterling is designated, and you can visit any branch where our forex teller is ready to serve you and meet your transaction needs.”
NNPC continues FAAC deductions, to withhold N174.4bn in August
The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) is continuing its regime of deduction from the federation account as it set to withhold N117.4 billion from the three tiers of government.
With the development, by the time the national oil company withdraws the full amount this month during its monthly Federation Account Allocation Committee (FAAC) meeting, the total subsidy retention on petrol since this year would have hit a total of N608.808 billion since the full return of what the government termed under-recovery in February this year.
Information from the NNPC’s July presentation on its activities to the FAAC, obtained by THISDAY, indicated that the corporation was only able to contribute N47.1 billion during the month.
But its projected remittances to the joint account remained at about N122 billion, leaving a deficit of about N75 billion.
As expected, according to the new data detailing how the national oil company arrived at its net payment for the month, N114.3 billion was deducted in June, while an additional N50 billion, which the corporation said was in arrears, was also subtracted.
The document further showed that the overall NNPC crude oil lifting of 11.58Mbbls (export and domestic crude) in May 2021 recorded 29.27 per cent increase relative to the 9.42Mbbls lifted in April 2021.
In addition, the FAAC document indicated that Nigeria maintained 1.53 million bpd of the Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) Production cut in May 2021, excluding condensates.
Crude oil export revenue received in June 2021 amounted to $11.68 million, equivalent to N4.5 billion, while domestic gas receipts in the month was N37.4 billion.
Feedstock valued at $48.02 million was sold to the Nigeria Liquefied Natural Gas Limited (NLNG) during the period, out of which $36 million was received during the month, with the difference being Modified Carry Agreement (MCA) obligations, gas reconciliation and credit notes.
The sum of $136.15 million, being miscellaneous receipts, gas and ullage fees and interest income was received in June 2021, the document disclosed. .
“The sum of N114,337,097,352.49, being the value shortfall arising from the difference between the landing cost and ex-coastal price of petrol recorded in May 2021, plus the N50 billion arrears of March 2021, was applied on the gross domestic receipts before arriving at the net receipt of N47.16 billion.
“The June, 2021 value shortfall of N170,435,950,434.47 is to be deducted from the July, 2021 proceeds due for sharing at the August, 2021 FAAC meeting,” the NNPC FAAC document noted.
Year-to-date, it showed that while N90.86 billion was remitted to FAAC in January, N64.161 was contributed in February, while it was N41.184 billion in March. NNPC remitted zero naira in April, but was only able to make a payment of 38.608 and N47.162 in May and June respectively.
In June, the NNPC told the nation that Nigeria now loses about 42 million litres of petrol to the activities of smugglers across the country’s borders, increasing Nigeria’s estimated daily consumption of 60 million litres to 103 million litres, thereby worsening the subsidy payment regime.
The national oil company stated that the under-recovery or subsidy that the government pays on the product every month had begun to hover between N140 billion to N150 billion, making the corporation unable to contribute to the national coffers, the federation account, as the subsidy it pays has kept wiping out the gains made from rising international oil prices.
Group Managing Director of the NNPC, had also explained that with the exchange rate, the pump price of petrol should be N256 per litre in June, maintaining that if the NNPC was to sell at the going rate, and incorporating the current exchange rate, fuel will be selling for about N256 a litre.
However, the government appeared to have been unable to remove the subsidy citing negotiations with labour as an excuse, although it is also believed that it has been weighing its implications on already skyrocketing commodity prices in the country.
Manufacturers back CBN’s ban of FX sale to BDCs
Members of the Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN) have strongly supported last week’s decision by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to discontinue with the weekly sale of the United States dollars to Bureau De Change (BDC) operators.
MAN in a statement titled: “MAN’s Perspective on the CBN New Policy on Forex Allocation to BDCs,” signed by its Director General, Mr. Segun Ajayi-Kadir, stated that the directive of the CBN on the BDCs corroborated with its view and may help address the maladroit (sic) activities of operators in the BDC market.
“However, much of the efficiency and effectiveness of the new guidelines will be determined by how determined the CBN and commercial banks will be to ensure that FX gets to genuine users.
“For instance, with the new policy, manufacturers will depend solely on the interbank market for their FX needs. We hope the banks will provide a seamless process and timely execution of foreign exchange applications by manufacturers,” the association added.
Ajayi-Kadir also noted that MAN had made various submissions on the need for the CBN to collapse various FX windows into a single official foreign window.
“We believe that a single FX window will eliminate the excesses of middlemen, save the value of the naira and allow for available FX to be allocated productively using the official banking protocols,” he added.
MAN further argued that a major challenge with FX allocation to the BDC segment, “is that the operators always lacked the ability and the will to continuously adhere to set guidelines. Most times their operations drift into round tripping and other financial incongruities that negate the overall objective of creating the BDC foreign exchange market.
“The end result was always the escalation of the premium of foreign exchange in BDC compared to the official window and further depreciation of the naira.”
Nigerians to pay more for data, calls as NCC revises telcos’ spectrum price
Data and call tariffs may increase as the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) is carrying out amendments of telecom operators’ Annual Operating Levy Regulations (AOL) and the Frequency Spectrum fee and price..
The NCC said this move is to bring the regulations in line with current realities and sustain the contributions of the communications sector to the country’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP).
If the amendments are concluded, data and call tariffs may increase in the country.
The Executive Vice Chairman (EVC) of NCC, Prof Umar Garba Danbatta, disclosed at a public inquiry on AOL and Spectrum Frequency in Abuja on Thursday that the amendments would ensure a fair and competitive telecoms market.
“The first instrument on AOL ensures that all licensees are properly and equitably assessed for the operating levy as well as meeting both statutory and regulatory expectations.
“Its review is also expected to help in strengthening and ensuring a fair and competitive telecoms market in Nigeria,” Danbatta said.
The NCC boss said the second instrument on frequency spectrum fee and pricing enables the Commission to meet its sole and exclusive mandate as enshrined in Section 21 of the Nigerian Communications Act (NCA), 2003 by assigning the scarce national resource in an equitable manner.
He said: “The regulations also guarantee that frequency spectrum are assigned and managed in a way that ensures fair pricing and efficient deployment of attendant services.”
Danbatta further said the public inquiry not only reflects the commission’s strategic mission and vision to promote regulatory excellence through effective regulatory processes but also signposts its consultative approach to all its regulatory initiatives.
He said the public inquiry was a precursor to NCC’s current drive for efficiency in spectrum management and the unveiling of next generation services through varied enablers, adding that it was in this regard that the Commission issued a Spectrum Trading Guidelines (STG) in 2018, to make frequency Spectrum readily available to licensees through an effective process.
“Furthermore, the Commission has commenced the process of deployment of Fifth Generation (5G) technology in Nigeria. The success of which largely depends on the appropriate frequency spectrum.
“The efficacy and reliability of the initiatives will be hinged on proper market valuation of the frequency spectrum and fair assessment of levies,” he said.
With the explosion in technologies, Danbatta said there has also been an attendant secondary reliance on different approaches to maximise frequency spectrum.
He said this has led to the need for designation of several bands of frequency spectrum for communications services and a key illustration is the recent identification of some Spectrum frequencies for 5G deployment.
The EVC said the Commission is conscious of the expectations and the need to ensure that the required regulatory frameworks are in place to meet these challenges.
