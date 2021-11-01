BUSINESS
Banks’ borrowing from CBN rises 74% to N901bn
The scarcity of funds (liquidity) in the interbank money market has compelled banks to rely more on the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) for short term liquidity needs.
Findings show that banks borrowed N901 billion from the CBN last week, representing a 74 per cent increase when compared to N501 billion borrowed in the previous week.
The CBN has two short term lending windows for banks, namely the Standing Lending Facility (SLF) and Repo lending.
While the CBN lends money to banks through the SLF at interest rate of 100 basis points (bpts) above the Monetary Policy Rate (MPR), it also lends money to the banks through Repurchase (Repo) arrangement, which involves the purchase of banks’ securities with the agreement to sell back at a specific date and usually for a higher price.
Data from the CBN showed that banks’ borrowing through Repo arrangement rose sharply last week by 84 per cent to N614.44 billion from N331.63 billion the previous week.
Similarly, banks’ borrowing through the SLF shot up by 60 per cent to N287.4 billion from N179.2 billion the previous week.
On the contrary, banks’ deposit of surplus funds with the apex bank through the Standing Deposit Facility (SDF) fell by 31 per cent to 24.53 billion last week from N35.75 billion the previous week.
Stock market investors gain N875bn in 10 months
The stock market has appreciated by N875 billion in the first 10 months of 2021, due to investors’ renewed interest in listed undervalued stocks and impressive nine months corporate earnings of listed companies on the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX).
According to findings, the market capitalisation of equities on the NGX appreciated by 4.2 per cent to close on October 29, 2021, at N21.938 trillion, up from the N21.063 trillion the market opened for trading this year.
On the other hand, the NGX All-Share Index also appreciated by 4.4 per cent or 1,767.88 basis points from the 40,270.72 basis points it opened at the beginning of 2021, to 42,038.60 basis points.
The equities market in 2021 has been confronted with foreign investors’ exit, double-digit inflation rate that discourage investment as well as movement of liquidity to money market instruments.
According to NGX’s domestic and foreign portfolio participation in equity trading, domestic investors as at September 2021 dominated transactions with 78.43 per cent year-to-date (YtD), while foreign investors recorded 21.57 per cent total transactions in the period under review.
Analysts noted that inflation rate at an average of 17.4 per cent between January and September of 2021 contributed to investors dumping the equities market for money market instruments.
The equities market in January started on a positive note having gained N8 trillion in 2020, by appreciating by N1.124 trillion in January 2021.
Capital market analysts had stated that January equities market performance was another great month in the history of the nation’s capital market, extending the sharp market recovery and bull ascendance, driven by positive sentiment, inflow of funds from the fixed income market, oscillating oil price, among other factors.
The positive sentiments that pervaded the stock market between January and February was cut short-lived over the anticipated reversal in the yields on fixed income (FI) instruments that weakened investors’ appetite for stocks in months that followed.
The market capitalisation also lost a total of N1.297 trillion in the first half (H1) of 2021 to N19.760 trillion as investors moved to fixed income instrument.
However, in the 10 months under review, the equities market indicators recorded mixed performance based on domestic and foreign macro economy conditions.
For instance, the National Insurance Commission (NAICOM) suspension of its insurance sector recapitalisation led to a decline in the NGX Insurance index by 5.06 per cent to close October at 197.92 basis points from 189.50 basis points it opened in 2021, while NGX Banking Index appreciated by 4.42per cent to 410.39 basis points from 393.02basis points it opened this year.
The NGX Consumer good index also dropped by 0.67 per cent basis points to 569.51 basis points, while the NGX Oil/Gas index leads all other market indices in 10 months to close at 72.81 per cent from 226.20 basis points it opened in 2021 to close October 29, 2021 at 390.90basis points.
A stockbroker and capital market analyst, Mr. Rotimi Fakayejo attributed the oil and gas index performance growth to impressive corporate earnings posted by listed petroleum marketing companies, stressing that the enactment of the Petroleum Industry Act also played a critical role in lifting the index higher in the 10 months under review.
On the other hand, NGX Industrial, Lotus II, and Premium indices recorded a year-to-date gain of 6.09 per cent, 3.26per cent, and 18.67 per cent respectively as at October 29, 2021.
Managing Director, Highcap Securities Limited, Mr. David Adnori, attributed stock market gain in the first 10 months of 2021, to impressive listed companies’ nine months corporate earnings and improved macroeconomic conditions.
According to him: “The rising price of crude oil also increased demand for stocks on the NGX. The growth may extend to year end as most Q3 results are fantastic.
“The rebound in the stock market is expected to extend till year ended because of steady increase in global oil prices.
“The recovery of the stock market could have been better but insecurity in the nation’s led to hike in inflation rate and investors have to react negatively.”
Analyst at PAC Holdings, Mr. Wole Adeyeye, explained that: “Most investors took advantage of undervalued stocks in the stock market in the 10-month to October 2021.
“Also, some investors increased the equity portion of their portfolios, especially in the second half of 2021 due to relatively lower yields in the fixed income market.”
Analysts at Cordros Capital in a report, noted that, “despite the yield retracement in the first half, we do not think investors should give up on the possibility of a market rally in the second half of the year as we still see scope for positive market performance.”
CBN releases guidelines for eNaira
Following the launch of the eNaira by President Muhammadu Buhari, the application for the digital currency introduced by the CBN is available for download.
CBN said the applications has received more than 5,000 downloads within hours of the launch.
This is as the apex bank released regulatory guidelines which stipulate that charges for transactions that originate from the eNaira platform will be free in the first 90 days commencing from Oct. 25.
After this period, applicable charges as outlined in the Guide to Charges by Banks, Other Financial and Non-bank Financial Institutions will become effective.
The eNaira speedwallet app meant for individuals had, as at 4.pm, seen more than 5000 downloads while the eNaira speed merchant wallet had seen close to 1,000 downloads.
According to the regulatory and issuance guidelines, banks will automatically be onboarded by the CBN while merchants will be onboarded once they download the app and individuals will have to onboard by themselves.
The guideline revealed that there would be different wallets for different stakeholders.
“The eNaira stock wallet belongs solely to the CBN and it shall warehouse all minted eNaira” the guideline stated.
It said that financial institutions were expected to maintain one treasury eNaira wallet to warehouse eNaira received from the CBN eNaira stock wallet.
“Financial Institutions (FI) may create eNaira sub-treasury wallets for branches tied to it and fund them from its single eNaira treasury wallet with the CBN and FI may create eNaira branch sub-wallets for its branches.
“The eNaira branch subwallet shall be funded from the treasury eNaira wallet.
“eNaira Merchant speed wallets shall be used solely for receiving and making eNaira payments for goods and services. eNaira speed wallets shall be available for end users to transact on the eNaira platform.”
To ensure security of funds, the enaira is expected to have two-factor authentication and other measures.
Meanwhile, daily transaction limits for Tier 0, which is just phone number without verified National Identity Number, was set at N20,00 with a balance limit of N120,000.
Tier1 category, which has a verified number has a N50,000 transaction limit and N300,000 balance limit.
Tier2 and Tier3 categories have daily transaction limits of N200,000 and N1 million as well as a N500,000 and N5 million balance limits while merchants have no limit.
According to a circular signed by Mr Chibuzo Efobi, the CBN director Financial Policy and Regulation Department, the eNaira will compliment cash as a less costly, more efficient, generally acceptable safe and trusted means of payment and store of value.
“Additionally, it will improve monetary policy effectiveness, enhance government’s capacity to deploy targeted social interventions, provide alternative less costly channel for collection of government revenue and boost remittances through formal channels.
“The guidelines seek to provide simplicity in the operation of the eNaira, encourage general acceptability and use, promote low cost of transactions, drive financial inclusion while minimizing inherent risks of disintermediation or any negative impact on the financial system,” the statement reads in part.
MTN Nigeria compensates subscribers for network downtime
MTN Nigeria Communications Plc has announced compensation for its subscribers to make up for the network disruptions experienced last Saturday.
On Saturday, 9th October 2021, MTN Nigeria users witnessed hours of network disruption caused by an outage that left customers without a connection.
Olutokun Toriola, Chief Executive Officer, MTN Nigeria, apologised again to customers for the inconvenience, stating that new measures were being implemented to mitigate a repeat of such an event.
“On behalf of the entire MTN team, I want to start with a heartfelt apology. We are truly sorry for the disruption this caused for so many in our MTN family. We know that millions of people rely on us to stay connected to their loved ones, to manage their businesses, to coordinate their lives. We take that responsibility, and privilege, very seriously. That’s why we are putting new measures in place to make sure we never experience anything like last Saturday again,” said Toriola.
On the cause of the outage, the CEO stated that it was due to an error that shifted all 4G customers onto the 3G band and impacted the whole network, adding that the technical teams were able to rectify the problem.
“Our technical teams have traced the cause of the problem to an error that shifted all our 4G customers onto the 3G band. This overloaded the 3G band, causing a domino effect that impacted the whole network.
“Our engineers were able to resolve the problem. I know that recently other technology companies have suffered outages. I want to reassure you that last Saturday’s event is in no way connected to those. This wasn’t sabotaged, it was a regrettable error.’’
Beyond extending time-bound subscriptions for its customers and as a way to further compensate its customers, the telecom giant said that customers on the MTN network have received a refund for the data and airtime that they used between 12noon and 7pm on Saturday, 16th October 2021.
“While we can’t give you back the time you lost last Saturday, we can give you back what you spent yesterday. Every customer on the MTN network has received a refund for the data and airtime that they used between 10 am and 3 pm yesterday. We hope it shows how much we value our customers.
“You truly are our most important focus. We all have challenges, each and every one of us – young or old, personally or professionally. What matters is how we respond. With you by our side, we will continue to improve and grow. Thank you for all your support. Thank you for walking with us over the last 20 years. We look forward to the next 20 and more with you,” Toriola stated.
