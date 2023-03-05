Banks await CBN’s instruction on old naira recirculation

Deposit Money Banks are awaiting further instruction from the Central Bank of Nigeria over the recirculation of old N500 and N1,000.

The Supreme Court on Friday ordered that the old naira notes should be allowed to circulate along with the new notes until December 31, 2023.

Banks are yet to communicate with their customers if the old N500 and N1,000 would be released into the economy, or the banks would only continue to release the new naira notes based on availability.

Similarly, millions of Nigerians, who have been hit by severe cash crunch, have expressed hope that cash will be available in the banks from Monday. They noted that following the apex court ruling, the CBN should expedite actions in making cash, both old and new notes, available immediately.

“There will be no excuse this time round because even if they say they don’t have the new notes, the old notes they took from us is with them, so they should simply bring them out,” a concerned customer, Doyin Adewumi, said.

When contacted, the Acting Director of Corporate Communications Department, CBN, Dr Isa Abdulmumin, declined to comment on the issue.

An executive of one of the banks who spoke on condition of anonymity said, “The CBN has not yet communicated to us, you know we are regulated by the CBN. However, I doubt if the CBN will return the old N500 and N1,000 notes. It may just continue to release the new naira notes as they become available.

“The banks have been collecting the old N500 and N1,000 notes. You know that the CBN is still trying to drive the cashless policy and will not want much currency in circulation. It is still giving out N200 old notes.”