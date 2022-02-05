BUSINESS
Bank of England urges restraint on pay hikes to rein in inflation
Two top Bank of England (BoE) officials stressed on Friday the need for restraint on pay rises, a day after the British central bank sought to head off inflation running at a 30-year high by raising interest rates again.
BoE Governor Andrew Bailey said rising wage pressure threatened the bank’s ability to keep a grip on inflation, even as households faced the biggest calendar-year squeeze on their incomes since at least 1990.
“I’m not saying nobody gets a pay rise, don’t get me wrong, but I think, what I am saying, is we do need to see restraint in pay bargaining otherwise it will get out of control,” Bailey told BBC radio in an interview broadcast on Friday.
“We are looking, I think, to see quite clear restraint in the bargaining process because otherwise, as I say, it will get out of control. It’s not at the moment, but it will do.”
Asked about Bailey’s comments, Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s spokesman said: “It’s not something that we would call for – it’s not for us to set a direction of how companies pay their employees.”
Finance Minister Rishi Sunak on Thursday said it was not his job to set wages and productivity was key for their outlook.
The hit to living standards is posing a major challenge to Johnson, who is also battling to keep his job after criticisms over social events at his official Downing Street residence during the coronavirus lockdown.
Sunak announced measures to ease the hit from a 54 percent leap in energy costs in April, when higher social security contributions are also due to kick in.
BoE Chief Economist Huw Pill, asked by Bloomberg Television if he agreed with Bailey’s call for a slowdown in pay increases, said: “You’re not going to get me to criticise my boss,” before echoing some of the concerns.
“A key assumption in our forecast … is that we don’t see from the middle of next year, persistence emerging in wage and domestic cost developments, stemming from these second-round effects,” Pill said.
“It’s that lack of that, the fact that policies including monetary policy do enough to avoid that, that is central to bringing our inflation back towards target. If we were to see developments that were not consistent with that assumption, then of course, we would have to think about further action.”
On Thursday the BoE raised borrowing costs for the second time in two months, taking its bank rate to 0.5 percent. Nearly half its policymakers wanted a bigger increase to 0.75 percent.
The BoE said consumer price inflation – which was 5.4 percent in December – was set to hit around 7.25 percent in April on the back of surging energy costs before dropping, and post-tax income for working households would fall by 2 percent this year.
Bailey said the BoE faced a “very difficult balance” to steer the economy between the pain of falling living standards and the fight to bring down inflation.
The BoE on Thursday flagged further modest tightening “in the coming months”.
Investors on Friday added to their bets on borrowing costs rising at the BoE’s next meetings with rate futures pointing to the bank rate hitting 1.0 percent by May and almost 1.5 percent as soon as August.
The bank rate stood at 0.75 percent before the pandemic swept Europe, which prompted the BoE to cut it to all-time low of 0.1 percent.
SOURCE: REUTERS
BUSINESS
Bitcoin jumps 10%, climbs past $40,000 for first time in 2 weeks
Bitcoin gained the most in more than three months as investors show signs of renewed risk appetite following a volatile week across financial markets.
The largest cryptocurrency by market value jumped as much as 9.4% to $40,426, the most since Oct. 15. It hasn’t been above $40,000 in more than two weeks. Ether climbed as much as 11%. Even SOL, the native currency of the Solana blockchain that has tumbled in the wake of the Wormhole project hack, surged about 10%.
The top cryptocurrencies began to rally in overnight trading after strong earnings from Amazon.com Inc. bolstered confidence in technology stocks, which digital tokens have largely tracked over the past months.
Meanwhile, a report showed U.S. employers extended a hiring spree last month despite a record spike in Covid-19 infections and related business closures, with surging wages adding further pressure on the Federal Reserve to raise interest rates.
“The fact that AMZN’s earnings went the way of AAPL, MSFT and GOOGL — and not the way of FB — has given investors more confidence to reengage with the risk-on trade,” said Matt Maley, chief market strategist at Miller Tabak + Co., said.
Stephane Ouellette, chief executive and co-founder of institutional crypto-platform FRNT Financial, said Bitcoin seems to be consolidating in a similar way to equities around the 200-day moving average. Over the last two days, Bitcoin correlated to Facebook declines, and on Friday to Amazon gains, according to Ouellette.
“In spite of today’s move from a technical perspective I don’t think we can start saying anything definitive until at least a definitive breakout beyond” $40,000 to $41,000, he said.
The big cryptocurrencies have been largely trapped in a range over the past couple of weeks, after experiencing widespread declines in January. Their struggle to break out came as growth stocks and other riskier assets faltered amid investor concern about the impact of imminent Fed rate hikes and a trend toward tighter monetary policy globally.
“Although there were concerns about accelerating monetary policy, there is now a sense among many capital markets that a 50 basis point rate hike is priced in given recent movements in equity markets,” said Hayden Hughes, chief executive officer at Alpha Impact, a trading social media platform. He also cited the restoration of $320 million from the Wormhole hack and oversold technical levels for bolstering the mood.
SOURCE: BLOOMBERG
BUSINESS
US economy adds 467,000 jobs in January, calming Omicron fears
The United States economy added a robust 467,000 jobs in January, the US Department of Labor said on Friday.
That was far, far better than most analysts were expecting and quells fears that the fast-spreading Omicron variant of COVID-19 temporarily dented the labour market recovery in the world’s largest economy.
“The labor market started the year off on a stronger-than-expected note defying expectations that the rapid spread of Omicron would lead to a temporary pullback,” said Oxford Economics chief US economist Kathy Bostjancic in a note to clients.
The US jobs market also closed out 2021 on a stronger footing than first thought. Jobs creation for November and December last year were revised up by a combined 709,000.
The nation’s unemployment rate edged up slightly in January to 4 percent after falling to 3.9 percent in December. But it’s not as bad as it seems at first glance because the number of people either working or actively looking for a job – a metric called the labour force participation rate – increased to 62.2 percent, the highest level since the coronavirus pandemic struck in March 2020.
The bump suggests that workers are moving off the sidelines – a development that is likely to cheer business owners who are struggling to fill a near-record number of job openings and have been sweetening benefits and pay packages to lure scarce job seekers.
That enhanced worker bargaining power was on display in average hourly earnings, which climbed 5.7 percent in December compared to the same period a year ago.
But as earnings go up, it further stokes inflation, which is also being fed by ongoing supply-chain disruptions and shortages of raw materials. That double whammy increases input costs for businesses, and they are increasingly passing on at least a portion of that financial burden to consumers.
That’s why the January jobs report falls at a critical juncture in the nation’s economic recovery.
US inflation is running at its hottest level in nearly 40 years and those higher prices erode purchasing power – undercutting the windfall from fatter paycheques.
Soaring costs for essentials like food, gasoline, and rent are also especially hard on low-income households that are forced to shell out a larger share of their financial resources to cover those basic needs.
Finally, too much inflation is bad for consumer confidence, which is bad for the economy. Because when consumers don’t feel good about their financial fortunes and prospects, it saps their spending mojo – and consumer spending drives some two-thirds of US economic growth.
Cue the Fed
For most of the recovery, the steward of the US economy, the Federal Reserve, has kept interest rates low to encourage jobs creation.
ADVERTISING
But late last year, with job openings abounding and inflation soaring, the Fed signalled a hard pivot away from job-boosting easy money policies and towards raising borrowing costs to keep a lid on rising prices.
Fed chief Jerome Powell said in January that the Fed will likely start raising interest rates in March. What’s more – he said that there is “quite a bit of room to raise interest rates without threatening the labour market”.
The Fed has a dual mandate to achieve maximum employment while keeping inflation under control. And right now inflation is running far above the Fed’s target rate of 2 percent.
The Fed insists there are no signs yet of a dreaded “wage-price spiral” – that’s when workers keep asking for a raise to keep up with inflation, feeding consumer demand for goods and services, which raises prices further.
If labour force participation continues to increase, it should help calm wage pressures. And Fed policymakers still think inflation will start to moderate later this year.
But the January jobs report is bound to fuel mounting speculation that the Fed could hike rates by as much as half a percentage point in March, or signal a more aggressive tightening cycle ahead.
SOURCE: AL JAZEERA
BUSINESS
Europe markets set for higher open after BoE, ECB policy updates
Europe markets are set to open slightly higher as investors digest key policy updates from both the Bank of England and the European Central Bank.
The FTSE is set to open 58 points higher at 7,587, according to IG. France’s CAC index is expected to open 49 points higher at 7,052, and the German DAX is set to open 105 points higher at 15,473.
Thursday saw the European Central Bank keep interest rates unchanged in spite of record inflation levels across the euro zone. The Bank of England, however, hiked rates in its first back-to-back interest rates rise since 2004.
Elsewhere, stocks in Asia-Pacific markets were trading higher on Friday, after Wall Street suffered heavy losses on Thursday that saw the Nasdaq Composite shed 4%.
Latest News
- Buhari at AU Summit, reiterates commitment to poverty alleviation, access to education
- US panel recommends release of mentally ill Guantanamo detainee
- Actress Destiny Etiko replies people who link her achievements to men, says ‘let them keep talking’
- ‘I need an apology’ – Kanye West calls out media outlet TMZ for ‘spinning narrative about his kids and taking sides with Kim Kardashian’
- I’d defeat Tinubu as APC candidate if PDP fields me – Fayose
Trending
-
SPORTS1 day ago
AFCON: Heartbreak for Cameroon as Egypt beat hosts on penalties to reach final
-
BUSINESS1 day ago
Europe markets set for higher open after BoE, ECB policy updates
-
BUSINESS1 day ago
Nasdaq sheds 4% as worst tech selloff since 2020 tanks US stocks
-
NEWS1 day ago
One killed, 4 others injured as peaceful Hijab protest turns violent in Kwara
-
CELEBRITIES1 day ago
Emira D’s Spain makes history as the first black transgender model to work with Victoria’s secret
-
CELEBRITIES1 day ago
Nick Cannon apologizes for causing ‘extra pain’ to mothers of his kids when announcing 8th baby
-
NEWS1 day ago
Release our people or take them to court, families of BDC operators tell Buhari
-
NEWS1 day ago
ISIS leader, Ibrahim Qurayshi killed in raid by US special forces