Bank of England hikes rates to 5% in surprise move

The Bank of England raised interest rates by a bigger-than-expected half a percentage point on Thursday after it said there had been “significant” news suggesting British inflation would take longer to fall.

The BoE’s Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) voted 7-2 to raise its main interest rate to 5% from 4.5%, its highest since 2008 and its largest rate increase since February, following stickier inflation and wage growth since its policymakers met last in May.

“There has been significant upside news in recent data that indicates more persistence in the inflation process,” the MPC said.

“Second-round effects in domestic price and wage developments generated by external cost shocks are likely to take longer to unwind than they did to emerge,” it added.

Economists polled by Reuters had expected a move to 4.75%, although financial markets earlier on Thursday had seen a nearly 50% chance of a rise to 5%, following higher-than-expected inflation data released on Wednesday.

BoE policymakers had given little indication that a half-point rate increase was under consideration in the run-up to Thursday’s announcement.

MPC members Silvana Tenreyro and Swati Dhingra opposed the rate rise – as they have all others this year – saying that much of the impact of past tightening had yet to be felt, and forward-looking indicators pointed to steep falls in inflation and wage growth ahead.