Bandits who abducted Islamic school students arrested — Niger State Govt

The bandits who abducted students of the Salihu Tanko Islamiyyan School, Tegina in Rafi Local Government of the state have been arrested.

Deputy Governor of the state, Alhaji Ahmed Ketso disclosed this Tuesday evening.

He, however did not disclosed how many of the bandits were arrested.

Ketso, spoke shortly after presiding over the over two hours security meeting at the government house in Minna, said “some of the bandits are in our custody.”

He added that the security agents are already on trail of the rest of the bandits with a view to rescuing the children.

The arrest of the bandits comes few hours after they made contact with the management of the institution.

The bandits were said to have contacted the school Headmaster, Alhaji Abubakar Alhassan, at about 4 pm on Monday, asking him to pay N110 million as ransom for the release of his pupils.

According to him, the kidnappers threatened that if they did not pay the ransom by the end of today, they will kill all the children.