Bandits strike again in Niger, kill 30, abduct 7 women

There has been tension in Munya Local Government Area of Niger State, as villagers around Sarkin Pawa Ward vacate their homes following the invasion of three villages by bandits where no fewer than 30 persons were reportedly killed.

7 women were also kidnaped by the bandits in Sabon Kachiwe.

A Local Government official from the affected community who spoke in confidence said the attackers also set ablaze the entire villages, after slaughtering and shooting both men and women on sight.

The Secretary to the State Government, Ahmed Ibrahim Matane had earlier confirmed the attack on the three villages.

According to SSG, 13 persons were killed in Kachiwe, 9 in Shape and 6 in another village, all in Sarkin Pawa Ward, Munya Local Government.

But a source from the community, said 10 persons were set ablaze in their rooms while 4 were slaughtered in Sabon Kachiwe village alone.

“Ten persons were burnt to ashes in their rooms; some people were shot while some were slaughtered. They also went away with 7 of our women. We could not contact the security forces as at the time the attacks were going because of the seizure of mobile telecommunication network in area” He said.

The source said the attackers also destroyed the telecommunication masts belonging to MTN and GLO during the attack.

“After attacking Sabon Kachiwe where 14 persons were killed, they proceeded to Shape village, very close Sabon Kachiwe and killed 9 persons. They also went to Gogofe, another village very close by and killed 7 People. The villagers could not communicate via telephone because of the seizure of the network in the area.” He said.

Another local who spoke in confidence told our correspondent that “Right now we don’t know anything or whereabouts of the kidnapped women, because even the bandits too would not be able to contact us because there’s no network. Even the attacks were carried out successfully because we couldn’t call the security operatives because there was no network”

According to him “when they left the villages, at the main road, they met a broken car, being repaired by a mechanic. The owner of the car and mechanic were tied and slaughtered. Their remains were also recovered.”

He said the remains of the deceased were given mass burial on Thursday.

The locals appealed to the Federal and State Governments to as a matter of urgency restore the mobile telecommunication network in the area to enable them contact the security operatives in case of any security breach.

‘The security operatives came and evacuated the dead bodies. And they were prepared and given mass burial.” Another source said.