Bandits release Islamic students kidnapped in Niger after three months

President Muhammadu Buhari’s spokesperson, Femi Adesina, says the public reaction to the attack on the Nigerian Defence Academy (NDA) base in Kaduna State this week is further proof the country is filled with people who simply hate the government.

Two military officers were killed and one was abducted by terrorists who invaded the facility early on Tuesday, August 24, 2021.

The attack has attracted widespread condemnation, a new low in the escalation of insecurity that has ravaged the country.

The Presidency has pushed back on the public reaction, suggesting that the attack was orchestrated to embarrass the president.

Adesina reinforced this position in an opinion article he posted on Thursday, August 26, accusing the media and analysts of painting a picture of humiliation of the military.

“Watching, listening to, and reading all the deliberate obfuscation of the matter reinforces the conviction once again that our country is filled with haters of government, of humanity, of good, and even of God.

“They deliberately muddy the waters, rejoice at evil and all forms of iniquity,” he wrote.

The presidential aide noted that the current government has improved the nation’s security situation since 2015, and adapted well to new challenges that have since emerged.

He said criminal gangs and terrorists across the country have recently been on the backfoot, and that the NDA attack is an attempt to paint a false picture of the government’s efforts.

Adesina described Nigerians as ‘ungrateful’, ‘unthankful’, and ‘ungracious’ for not rallying around the military during times of trouble like this week.

He said the attack is only a temporary dampener, and echoed President Buhari’s words that it’ll boost the morale of troops to overcome insecurity.

“We will not pump discouragement into our troops, nor into a government working hard to improve our fortunes, despite the strong winds of adversity,” he said.

The Federal Government has struggled to contain the wave of violence that has affected many parts of the country, especially over the past couple of years.

A total of 3,133 people were killed across the country between April and June 2021 in violent incidents including terror attacks, abductions, and gang clashes.

296 of those killed were identified as security agents working for different agencies in the Army (155 deaths), the Police Force (133), and others.