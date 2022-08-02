NEWS
Bandits release five more Kaduna-Abuja train victims
The abductors of Kaduna-Abuja rail passengers on Tuesday released four more captives.
Bandits had on March 28, 2022, abducted over 60 Kaduna-Abuja train passengers after killing 14 and wounding several others.
The abducted passengers have since been released in batches.
Among those released on Tuesday was Professor Mustapha Umar Imam, a medical doctor at the Usman Dan Fodio University Teaching Hospital (UDUS), Sokoto.
Imam was reportedly shot while in captivity but was among those released on Tuesday.
Other passengers who were released are Akibu Lawal, Abubakar Ahmed Rufai, Muktar Shuaibu, and Sidi Aminu Sharif.
Kaduna-based Publisher, Tukur Mamu, who has backed out of the negotiations for fear of his life confirmed the latest release.
DSP Mohammed Jalige did not pick up his phone for confirmation.
NEWS
I’m ‘sweating’ over high cost of diesel – Obasanjo laments
The hike in the price of diesel is taking its toll on former President Olusegun Obasanjo and his agric business.
This is as Obasanjo lamented the high cost of diesel, feeds and exchange rate crisis as they affect fish production in Nigeria.
Obasanjo said he has been sweating because of the high cost of diesel, saying this has been affecting his fish production.
Speaking at the Southwest fish farmers’ congress held Tuesday at the Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library (OOPL), the Balogun Owu complained that the hike in the cost of diesel, as well as the constant increase in prices of fish feeds, would kick fish farmers out of business.
To avoid this, Obasanjo said the only way is for them to come together to agree on sustainable prices that could be adopted to keep them in business.
According to him, farmers cannot be producing at the mercy of the buyers who would come around to buy the fish for whatever amount that suited them without considering the effect of the harsh economy on the production of fish.
He maintained that with the current price of diesel at N800 per litre, the production of a kilogram of fish is N1,400; he said the farmers cannot sell such fish for less than N1,500 as anything short of that amounts to “outright loss.”
“The price of diesel has gone high because the management of this country is not what it should be. And it is as simple as that. Then, what will happen is that particularly those of us who have to use a bit of diesel in producing fish, we will completely go bankrupt, and when that happens, Nigerians will still have to eat fish.
“Fish production will be out of reach and then, people will be producing fish outside Nigeria and be dumping it here. And you will go jobless, poor and indigent. So, what do we have to do? To come together. We want to sustain fish production and we must be able to take care of those who are going to eat and those of us who are producing.”
Facing the farmers, he asked, “How many of you are using diesel in your production? I use diesel and I’m already sweating. I’m already sweating.”
The President of South-West Fish Farmers Price Sustainability Group, Amo Tunbosun Amo disclosed that the country currently consumes around 3.6 million metric tonnes of fish annually but only produces 1.12 million tonnes leaving a balance of 2.6 million tonnes to be imported.
Amo explained that one of the major challenges confronting the fish farmers is the continued increase in the prices of inputs in the production of fish and majorly the feed and the refusal of the buyers to buy the fish at a commensurate price.
NEWS
Court orders arrest of Wema Bank MD, Adebisi over alleged forgery, issuance of dud cheques
A Chief Magistrates’ Court in Wuse, Abuja, has ordered the immediate arrest of the Managing Director of Wema Bank Plc, Mr Ademola Adebisi, over alleged forgery and issuance of dud cheques.
A warrant for the arrest of the bank chief was issued on Tuesday following his continued refusal to honour the court’s invitation to appear before it.
The court ordered the immediate arrest of Adebisi by the Nigeria Police Force and other security agencies in the country wherever he is found.
Chief Magistrate Elizabeth Jones issued the warrant of arrest.
The arrest warrant read in part “You are hereby directed to arrest Ademola Adebisi and produce him before me.”
Before the court issued the warrant of arrest, the complainant in the matter, Barrister George Halliday, had informed the court that the issue began after a High Court of the FCT made a garnishee order absolute against Wema Bank Plc, directing them to pay him the sum of N50 million.
The lawyer claimed that Wema Bank complied by issuing five bank drafts of N10m each, totalling the judgment debt sum as directed by the high court and as payable by Bayelsa State Government, the judgment-debtor.
Halliday told the court that few days later, the drafts were returned by First Bank Plc as dishonoured with a letter attached stating that the drafts were twice presented for clearing and were twice rejected.
He added that Wema Bank, while trying to justify the failed drafts, forged the Internally Generated Revenue Statement of Account of Bayelsa State Government to show that the drafts were dishonoured because there was no money in the account.
He said in the affidavit to the suit: “That they further forged an affidavit which filing fees were paid in 2017 but commissioned in 2007.
“That the bank also forged a motion on notice that bears the same motion number with that of the judgment creditor.”
Halliday said it was against this background that the court summoned the Managing Director of Wema Bank Plc to appear before it and explain the forgery of the above said High Court processes.
A Senior Advocate of Nigeria, Adekola Mustapha had objected to theAdebisi’s appearance but the court overruled same and issued the warrant of arrest having refused to appear on five adjournments.
NEWS
Blasphemy: Kano govt orders demolition of controversial sheikh’s house
The Kano State Government has ordered the immediate demolition of an illegal building at the popular Sheikh Nasiru Kabara House.
The state governor, Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje gave the order after an investigation revealed that no official approval was given for the structure on the land belonging to the Kano State Emirate Council.
Hon. Baffa Babba Ɗan’agundi, Managing Director, Kano Road and Traffic Agency who doubles as the chairman Committee on Removal of Illegal Structures said against earlier speculations, neither the state government nor the Emirate Council gave the permit.
“It is important for the public to know that the illegal building had led to suspicion between the state government and the Emirate which all though the other party was behind it but after a thorough investigation, it was discovered that some greedy and self-centered persons who only care about their interest were behind it,” he said.
While further investigations are ongoing, Governor Ganduje has ordered complete demolition, fencing, and installation of recreational facilities for children while the remaining space used for zikir by the Kadariyya sect will also be well fenced.
The governor has also directed a 24/7 security presence in the area to protect children in the playground, parents, and guardians against all forms of crimes.
The committee also warned that those who engage in erecting illegal structures in the state must henceforth desist from such as the government has resolved to prosecute anyone caught violating state laws regarding acquiring land and building.
