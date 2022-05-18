Bandits release abducted lecturer, hold on to daughter

Dr Rahmatu Abarshi, a lecturer of Kaduna Polytechnic, who was abducted alongside her daughter and driver, three weeks ago, have regained freedom.

The victims were abducted on Kachia-Kaduna road while returning from a charity mission.

Abdallah Isma’il Abdallah, the Admin Officer of Barkindo Rahama Initiative founded by Dr Abarshi, confirmed the release of the lecturer.

He said after she was regained freedom on Tuesday evening, she was taken to an undisclosed hospital for medical check up.

Abdallah disclosed that she was freed after negotiation with the kidnappers but he failed to state whether ransom was paid to secure her release.

“But her daughter, Ameerah and the driver were still in captivity,” he added.

Gunmen had on April 24, 2022, abducted the former Head of the Department of Electrical and Electronics Engineering, Kaduna Polytechnic and her daughter when they were returning from a village in Mariri axis, Lere local government area where she distributed clothes to IDPs.