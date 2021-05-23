NEWS
Bandits on rampage in Niger, kill one, injure one, kidnap 11
Bandits, on Thursday, raided the Sabon Rafinsanyin area of Suleja Town, in Niger State at about 2.30am, killing one person and kidnapping 11 others.
The Suleja incident came simultaneously with the raids on some communities in Munya local government of the state, which has been one of the epicentre of bandits’ attacks in the last couple of months
The man killed at new Rafinsanyin was identified as Nicholas while his wife and sister in-law, who were staying in the same residence with him were kidnapped.
A staff of the NNPC, whose name was given as Usman Mohammed, a yet-to-be identified staff of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps NSCDC were also among those kidnapped.
According to a reliable source within the government, others kidnapped were the sister of the NNPC staff simply called Farina, Mr. Ishola, Mr. Baba Daniel and his brother.
The bandits, who were many and heavily armed were said to have raided the new Suleja layout moving from house to house to kidnap their victims and disposses them of their valuables.
“They were all herded into a bus and taken to unknown destination” the eyewitness further told THISDAY, saying there was panic among other residents, who were helpless, because no security people came to their aid.
It was further learnt that bandits again raided some villages in the Munya Local Government Area of the state, killing two men suspected to be insane.
One person was reported to have been shot and was admitted at the Sarkin-Pawa general hospital for treatment.
These particular raids were said to have taken place between Wednesday and Thursday in broad day light.
An eyewitness said some of the villages raided included Kuchi, Guni and Chibane.
It was learnt that the bandits moved in large numbers and bore sophisticated weapons .
“They moved from vilage to village rustling cattle and taking away the property of villagers” another eyewitness said but could not explain why the mentally derailed persons were killed, because the bandits were largely after rustling of cattle and dispossesing people of their valuable items
“They (Bandits) must have thought the insane men were normal human being and could attack them,” a different eyewitness said.
Shiroro and Munya Local Governments are among two areas where the military began bandits clearance operation last week resulting in those displaced returning to the communities.
Armed soldiers in several trucks were transported to the area on the orders of the new GOC of the I Mechanized Division of the Nigerian Army Kaduna, Major General Hamisu Ali-Keffi for the assault on the bandits.
The Police have not confirmed these incidents, because the Public Relations Officer of the Niger State Police Command, DSP Wasiu Abiodun did not respond to calls made to him afterwards.
Speaking after attending the burial of Bashar Saidu Namaska, son of the Sarkin Sudan of Kontagora,Alhaji Saidu Namaska on Friday, governor of the state, Sani Bello said bandits, who were being dislodged from some communities in the Niger East Senatorial zone of the state had started moving into the hinterlands of the Niger North Senatorial zone to carryout their deadly activities.
The Sardauna Kontagora and three others were killed by bandits on his father’s farm at Masuga on the Kontagora – Rijau road on Wednesday evening.
Bello lamented that while efforts were ongoing to tackle the activities of bandits in Munyan and Shiroro Local Government Areas, the bandits had decided to move into the hinter land of zone C to perpetrate their evil acts and therefore reemphasised the need for the security architecture of the state to be strenghtened.
He said the rate at which banditry were thriving in the state and country as a whole called for every Nigerian to reflect, even as government continued to ensure that it supported the Vigilante, not minding the state’s lean resources, which is now being diverted to security issues.
“The situation on ground at the moment calls for every Nigerian to reflect, think and wake up to do the needful. We shouldn’t politicise matters, and particularly security matters,” he said.
According to him, armed bandits do not differentiate or carry out their nefarious activities along party or ethno-religious divide, hence the need for collective efforts in the fight against banditry, saying also that everyone should stand up to his or her responsibility in what ever capacity to bring the evil act of banditry to an end.
Pastor Tunde Bakare blames youths for bad governance in Nigeria
The General Overseer of the Citadel Global Community Church (CGCC), Pastor Tunde Bakare has blamed some Nigerian youths for the country’s current woes.
Pastor Bakare noted that Nigeria was brought to its current state by mostly young Nigerians, some of whom had been actively involved in governance from their 20’s, 30’s and 40’s.
Pastor Bakare stated this in Lagos on Saturday at the maiden edition of The Conversation Africa Series organized by the Legacy Youth Fellowship.
The man of God In his keynote address titled: ‘Pointing The Way Forward: if it is to be, it is up to me said the current hardship is not the making of the older generation of leaders but youths who were once entrusted with power.
To move the nation out of the situation, clergyman said the present crop of Nigerian youths must be determined and focused with genuine intention of making the Nigeria of founding fathers a reality.
How Otedola saved my life – Charles Bassey
The Femi Otedola Foundation has given a lifeline to former Nigerian international and football coach Charles Bassey.
He is currently receiving treatment for a spinal cord problem at the Ibom Specialist Hospital Uyo.
Bassey, bedridden until the billionaire businessman came to his aid, revealed that the Otedola foundation defrayed his medical bills.
“Thanks to Femi Otedola, I can walk again. I could not move on my own. I was helpless as countless letters I wrote seeking help yielded nothing,” said Bassey. “Even my state government, the Akwa Ibom state government, would not even reply to my appeals. I resigned to fate, waiting for the worst.”
The ex-Nigerian international also disclosed that he could now walk with the current treatment regime he is receiving.
Bassey added, “I can walk now, but I walk with the aid of a walking stick. The hospital is now carrying out conservative management of my ailing spinal cord. The treatment will last for six months.
I was told I would be able to walk again, unaided. This has been paid for upfront by the foundation.”
The former technical director of the Nigeria Premier League side Akwa United added that Otedola’s foundation’s intervention in his health crisis was a lifeline.
Otedola, chairman of Geregu Power Plc, is reputed for providing financial assistance to former Nigerian coach Christian Chukwu, ex-Nigeria goalkeeper Peter Fregene, veteran actor Victor Alaotan, the late Majek Fashek, and the late Sadiq Aba, among others.
“He is a godsend, and I wished there were more Nigerians like him. I am still in shock for what he has done for many other Nigerians and me,” said Bassey.
Ekiti teachers protest police assault on school principal, others
Teachers in Ekiti State have faulted some police officers for allegedly assaulting the principal and some teachers of Mary Immaculate Secondary School, Ado Ekiti due to the school’s decision to discipline for unruly behaviour.
Consequently, the teachers called on the Nigeria Police, especially Ekiti State Police Command, to fish out the police officers led by one Elijah Agnoise and punish them for alleged assault on the principal and his female colleagues.
The Chairman of Academic Staff Union of Secondary Schools in Ekiti State, Mr. Sola Adigun made this call yesterday at a session with journalists, describing the action of the four police officers as disgusting and unacceptable.
At least, four armed police officers had invaded Mary Immaculate Secondary School, Ado Ekiti, where they allegedly attacked, assaulted and harassed the principal of the school and some female teachers without just cause.
The armed officers had allegedly assaulted the principal and his female colleagues due to the decision of the school management to discipline the daughter of Elijah Agnoise for improper conduct against the rules of the school.
Currently a JSS 1 student, Agnoise’s daughter, Gift Omeizie, reportedly came to school in an unethical hairdo, which according to the school management, breached the standard set for all students irrespective of their classes.
But at the session with journalists yesterday, the ASUSS Chairman disclosed that the case of assault on the principal and his female colleagues had been reported to the Ekiti State Police Command.
Adigun said the union was working with the Ministry of Education and Teaching Service Commission on measures “to end incessant harassment of teachers in Ekiti.”
Meanwhile, the Ekiti State Command of the Nigeria Police Force yesterday responded to the assault allegation against the four police officers with assurance that the matter would be thoroughly investigated.
In a statement by the command’s spokesperson, Mr Sunday Abutu, the command confirmed that the identities of the police officers had been tracked.
The statement said the police command “is not unaware of a reported case of indiscipline at Mary Emaculate Girls’ School, Ado-Ekiti, where a Police Sergeant allegedly stormed the school alongside four of his colleagues and harassed the teachers simply because his daughter who is one of the students was questioned about the style of her hair-cut which was not inline with the school directive.
“A discreet investigation has commenced as ordered by the Commissioner of Police, Mr. Babatunde Mobayo and the officers shall not be spared if found guilty.
“The command is also working tenaciously with the State Ministry of Education to ensure that no stone is left unturned concerning the case, while the police commissioner is appealing to those who were victims of the officers’ misbehaviour to be calm and patient as he shall ensure that the investigation process is not compromised,” the statement said.
