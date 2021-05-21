Bandits kill Sokoto Diocese’s priest, kidnap another

Suspected gunmen have killed a Catholic Priest, Father Alphonsus Bello, after attacking St Vincent Ferrer Parish of the Catholic Church in Malumfashi in the early hours of Thursday.

The gunmen also abducted a 70-year-old Rev Father Joe Keke who is the former Priest of the Parish.

Confirming the incident, the Communications Director of Sokoto Catholic Diocese, Father Chris Omotosho, said the whereabouts of Father Joe Keke was still unknown.

According to Father Omotosho, the abductors had not called at the time of filing this report.

“Last night (20/05/2021), one of our parishes – St. Vincent Ferrer Catholic Church Malunfashi, Katsina State – was attacked by unknown gunmen. Two priests were kidnapped. Frs Joe Keke and Alphonsus Bello.

“Fr Joe Keke, the former Parish Priest, now in residence, is in his late 70s.

“Fr Alphonsus Bello (parish priest) is in his 30s.

“This morning, the body of Fr Alphonsus was found (lifeless) in the farmland behind the Catechetical Training School, Malunfashi.

“The whereabouts of Fr. Joe Keke is still unknown. No contact has been made thus far,” he said.

He explained that Malumfashi in Katsina State, Sokoto, Kebbi and Zamfara States were all under the Catholic Diocese of Sokoto whose spiritual leader is Bishop Matthew Hassan Kukah.