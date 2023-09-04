Bandits hold villagers hostage after Zamfara youths released their wives

There is a palpable fear of a breakdown of law and order in Birnin Magaji community of Zamfara state over the refusal of bandits to release community members at their disposal even after their own (terrorists’) wives were released by the youths who had abducted them.

A source in the community stated that the failure on the part of the bandits to fulfil the expectations of the youths had put the community on the edge.

Residents of the community, had on Saturday in a bizarre twist, abducted family members of bandits as retaliation for a recent kidnapping incident in the area.

The youths of the community, in retaliation for the kidnapping of some residents, intercepted the wives of the bandits, including a pregnant woman and abducted them.

It was later gathered that bandits gave the residents of the area 24 hours to release their abducted wives but the youths declined, insisting that the bandits must first release the community members in their captivity.

Though a negotiation was initiated between the community leaders and bandits towards resolving the stalemate, one of the terrorist kingpins ordered the release of their abducted family members within 24 hours or he would unleash terror on the community.

A local source noted that after pressure from the ‘authorities,’ the youths complied and released the women.

The youths of the community are now feeling cheated and are boiling over the fact that the bandits have refused to reciprocate by also releasing the community dwellers they abducted.

“Actually, we have no reason to release the women for whatever it is. But when we were requested to consider the health challenges of the women, we succumbed.

“The women including the pregnant one came for medical treatment and antenatal at a public health facility in Birnin Magaji.

“Since the release of their wives, the bandits are yet to release our people that they abducted. This is not fair. We may henceforth retaliate since we also know some of their families,” the community leader who spoke on condition of anonymity lamented.