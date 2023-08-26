Bandits demand N4 million to release abducted NYSC members

Gunmen suspected to be bandits who abducted over eight National Youth Service Corps, NYSC members have demanded the sum of four million Naira as ransom to secure their freedom.

The terrorists were reported to have kidnapped the eight Corps members along a highway within Zamfara State last Friday.

The young people were said to be travelling with an Akwa Ibom Transport Company, AKTC bus from Uyo, Akwa Ibom State capital to Sokoto State, to take part in the mandatory National Service when the bandits attacked their vehicle and abducted them.

The father of one of the kidnapped victims, Emmanuel Eket said through a telephone interview that his daughter, Glory Thomas had been giving them updates on the latest development in the bandits’ camps.

He said the bandits phoned with her number to inform him about the abduction of his daughter and asked him to pay N4 million ransom for the release of his daughter.

“They called me with her number, demanding the sum of N4 million. They allowed me to speak with my daughter because I asked how they wanted us to pay and my daughter said we should contact the AKTC,” the man added.

“Since that time, they have not called and I have not spoken with my daughter. I don’t know if they have released them but my daughter has not called me.”

The Zamfara State Police Command has remained silent over the abduction.

However, a military source who preferred anonymity confirmed the kidnap, pointing out that a rescue team was currently combing the forest to rescue the victims unhurt.

